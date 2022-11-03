Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Factbox-Twitter Alternatives That Users Are Turning To
(Reuters) - After taking Twitter Inc private for $44 billion, Elon Musk has started making changes to the social media platform that have irked some users, making them look for alternatives. The changes include Musk's decision's to charge for user verification, as well as his opinions on content moderation. Here...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Musk’s partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question
The direct endorsement of one party over another raises questions about Twitter’s ability to remain neutral under the rule of the world's richest man.
US News and World Report
Midterm Elections, Twitter and Donald Trump: The Week in Cartoons Nov. 7-11
US News and World Report
Time Appoints Jessica Sibley as CEO
(Reuters) - Time, the publisher of Time magazine, said on Monday the media firm has named Jessica Sibley as its chief executive officer, effective November 21. Sibley's appointment comes as the 99-year old company seeks to expand away from its print operations and become a diversified media company. The media...
Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm
The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company
US News and World Report
U.S. Hopes India Will Take Advantage of Russian Oil Price Cap - Media
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India stands to gain from a price cap on Russian oil and the United States hopes that it will take advantage of it, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said ahead of a visit to India this week, media reported on Tuesday. The United States and its...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The pace at which the Fed switches to rate cuts "will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said as they laid out a scenario for stocks.
US News and World Report
FTX's Founder Dismisses Balance Sheet Concerns as 'False Rumors'
LONDON (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of crypto exchange FTX, sought to reassure crypto investors on Monday after a rival exchange, Binance, said it would liquidate its holdings of FTX's native token. Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, said in a series of tweets on Sunday that his firm would sell...
US News and World Report
Japan Foreign Reserves Fall for Third Month After Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only...
US News and World Report
Aveva Signals Revenue Growth in the Second Half
LONDON (Reuters) - Aveva, the British software company targeted by its top shareholder Schneider Electric, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to grow in the second half, while increases in its cost base that squeezed first-half profit would abate. The company reported a 2.5% drop in revenue on an organic...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Nvidia Offers New Advanced Chip for China That Meets U.S. Export Controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the...
US News and World Report
Scholz: Xi Opposing Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Reason Enough to Visit China
BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was heavily criticised for a trip to Beijing this week, said on Saturday his and Chinese President Xi Jinping's joint statement opposing the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been reason enough for the visit. Scholz's comments came a day after his...
US News and World Report
China Cancelled EU Leader's Video Address at Opening of Major Trade Expo - Dips
BEIJING/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Chinese authorities behind a major trade expo in Shanghai pulled an opening ceremony address by the European Council president that was set to criticise Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced trade dependency on China, diplomats said. The pre-recorded video by Charles Michel was meant to...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
US News and World Report
Dollar Catches Footing Ahead of U.S. Midterms
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar steadied during Asia trade on Tuesday after some of the momentum ebbed out of bets on China's reopening, and as traders looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections. The yuan had its best day in two years on Friday, and has held most of those gains...
