US News and World Report
Japan Foreign Reserves Fall for Third Month After Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only...
US News and World Report
Exxon Faces $2 Billion Loss on Sale of Troubled California Oil Properties
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at...
US News and World Report
Mercedes CEO: 'Absolutely Inconceivable' to Write off China
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was "absolutely inconceivable" to write off the country. The comments came days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a delegation of business leaders to China, urging German companies to diversify...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Nvidia Offers New Advanced Chip for China That Meets U.S. Export Controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
US News and World Report
Germany Likely to Block Chinese Takeover of Elmos' Chip Production
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German government will likely block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory, the Dortmund-based company said on Monday. The economics ministry had been examining the sale to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics . The deal "will most...
