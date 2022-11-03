Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Supreme Court Rebuffs U.S. Veteran's Disability Case, One Conservative Justice Dissenting
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. In declining to take up Thomas Buffington's appeal...
US News and World Report
Biden Comments on Coal-Fired Plants Slammed by Manchin Ahead of U.S. Midterms
JOLIET, Ill. (Reuters) -Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Republican John Hoeven Seeks Third Senate Term
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven faces a defector from his own party and a lightly funded Democrat on Tuesday in his race for a third U.S. Senate term from North Dakota. Rick Becker narrowly lost the party's endorsement to Hoeven in April. After originally saying he wouldn't...
US News and World Report
Ex-Miss America Adds Intrigue to North Dakota House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong hopes to claim a third term for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat on Tuesday in a race that was upended by the late entry of former Miss America Cara Mund. Armstrong ran unopposed in the June Republican primary and was...
US News and World Report
Top U.S. Cyber Agency to Monitor Midterm Election
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The top U.S. cybersecurity agency said it plans to monitor and issue security alerts on the congressional election on Tuesday, amid worries about potential efforts to interfere with the vote. Election security has emerged as a key issue in the United States after officials found Russia...
US News and World Report
GOP Candidates Seek to Sweep Iowa's 4 Seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a vulnerable Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that...
US News and World Report
Factbox-These U.S. Election Deniers Want to Run the 2024 Elections in Battleground States
(Reuters) - Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen have become their party's nominees for secretary of state in battleground states where they can play a decisive role in choosing a U.S. president. Should they defeat their Democratic opponents in Tuesday's vote, these...
US News and World Report
Sarah Sanders Aims to Go From Trump Spokeswoman to Governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump's spokeswoman to Arkansas governor in Tuesday's election, hoping to claim the office her father once held and become the first woman to lead the state. The former White House press secretary and Republican...
US News and World Report
Thune Looks for Decisive Election Win in Bid for 4th Term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota sought a decisive reelection win Tuesday over his Democratic challenger for a fourth term that could feature a bid to eventually become his party's leader in the Senate. The 61-year-old Republican held a large fundraising advantage...
US News and World Report
Security Threat Prompts Shutdown of Kari Lake Campaign Headquarters in Phoenix
PHOENIX (Reuters) -The delivery of an envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted the Arizona gubernatorial campaign of Republican nominee Kari Lake to shut down its Phoenix headquarters two days before the election, the campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The envelope, opened by a member of Lake's staff,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Warns of More Russian Attacks on Energy Infrastructure
KYIV/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday warned of more potential Russian attacks on his country's energy infrastructure, as officials urged residents in the capital Kyiv to consider making plans to leave as ongoing strikes threaten the power supply. Zelenskiy, in his regular nightly address, said Russia was...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Haitian Gang Leaders for 2021 Missionary Kidnapping
MIAMI (Reuters) - The United States has unsealed charges against a group of Haitian gang leaders, including three men involved in last year's kidnapping of U.S. missionaries, the Department of Justice said on Monday. Joseph Wilson, known as Lanmo Sanjou, and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, of the 400 Mawozo gang...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Suspends Many of New York's New Gun Restrictions
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge in New York temporarily suspended many parts of the state's new gun restrictions on Monday to allow members of a gun-owners' rights group to continue their lawsuit challenging the new law as unconstitutional. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse agreed...
US News and World Report
President Raisi Says Iran Thwarted U.S. Destabilisation
DUBAI (Reuters) - President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's cities were "safe and sound" after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day. Iran's clerical leadership has...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Declines to Comment on Reported Ukraine Talks With Biden Aide
(Reuters) -The Kremlin declined to comment on Monday on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. According to the report, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with aides to President Vladimir Putin...
US News and World Report
North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
US News and World Report
Biden Approval Ticks Lower as Democrats Brace for Midterm Losses -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections. The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Receives First Delivery of NASAMS Air Defence Systems
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems which will "significantly strengthen" its armed forces, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last month the United States was accelerating the shipment of the sophisticated NASAMS systems...
