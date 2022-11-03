ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison City, PA

wtae.com

2-year-old dies after falling into Bethel Park pond

A 2-year-old has died after falling into a Bethel Park pond over the weekend, police said. Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O'Connor tells Pittsburgh's Actions News 4 that emergency crews were called to a home on Tischler Road just after noon on Saturday. Officers performed CPR on the child, who...
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man died after car crash on North Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a man died after a crash Sunday morning on the city's North Side. Police got the call just after 6:30 a.m., and found a car pinned against a wall near Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue. The man driving the vehicle initially appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Six-year-old cancer survivor to light PPG Place Tree

PITTSBURGH — A young cancer survivor will be lighting the UPMC Holiday Tree at PPG Place during the Tribute of Light Celebration on Nov. 18. The American Cancer Society announced in a release that 6-year-old Grayson Pulling of Youngstown, Ohio, will kick off Pittsburgh's Light Up Night festivities by flipping the switch on the tree.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 Off-Ramp

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Monroe Township on October 30. According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, November 5, this crash happened near Interstate 80 and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County

Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
butlerradio.com

Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.

A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Male found shot to death in vehicle in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH — One person was found dead inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street following reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found a male with multiple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Airman found dead in his home in Wilkins Township

An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing was found dead at his home Saturday morning. The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Greensburg Pike in Wilkins Twp. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 30-year-old Aaron Holness. The...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

