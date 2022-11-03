Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Announces Another Permanent ClosureBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
2-year-old dies after falling into Bethel Park pond
A 2-year-old has died after falling into a Bethel Park pond over the weekend, police said. Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O'Connor tells Pittsburgh's Actions News 4 that emergency crews were called to a home on Tischler Road just after noon on Saturday. Officers performed CPR on the child, who...
Alert newspaper carrier rescues elderly couple from burning house in Tarentum
Becoming a hero was the furthest thing from Jennifer Colarossi’s mind while she was delivering newspapers in Tarentum before the sun came up Monday. She was just trying out a few changes to her delivery route to see if she could shave a little time off the process. That...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
wtae.com
Washington County UTV crash kills 20-year-old driver, injures passenger
SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 20-year-old man died in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash early Sunday morning in Smith Township, Washington County. The Washington County coroner identified the man as Cole Shergi. A passenger on the side-by-side was taken to the hospital. The coroner said the vehicle lost...
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
wtae.com
Police: Man died after car crash on North Side
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a man died after a crash Sunday morning on the city's North Side. Police got the call just after 6:30 a.m., and found a car pinned against a wall near Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue. The man driving the vehicle initially appeared...
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart
MONACA, Pa. — Full of life and smiles — that’s how 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard is being remembered. “He was such a kind and good man as evidenced as he was acting as a good Samaritan,” Attorney Joel Sansone said. His family’s attorney is bringing light to...
wtae.com
Six-year-old cancer survivor to light PPG Place Tree
PITTSBURGH — A young cancer survivor will be lighting the UPMC Holiday Tree at PPG Place during the Tribute of Light Celebration on Nov. 18. The American Cancer Society announced in a release that 6-year-old Grayson Pulling of Youngstown, Ohio, will kick off Pittsburgh's Light Up Night festivities by flipping the switch on the tree.
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on state Route 31 at residence 1291 in East Huntingdon Township at around 12:51 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Lee...
explore venango
Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 Off-Ramp
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Monroe Township on October 30. According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, November 5, this crash happened near Interstate 80 and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Crafton Heights woman looking for answers after string of unexplained thefts
Jill Cole lives on Steuben Street in Crafton Heights. She told Channel 11 she’s trying to get into the holiday spirit, but this year, someone is stealing the joy out of Christmas. An empty box in the front yard of Cole’s house is all that’s left of the 7-foot...
wtae.com
Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County
Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
butlerradio.com
Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.
A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
‘We’re gonna find her’: Search continues for missing woman presumed killed by boyfriend
CABOT, Pa. — In Cabot, Butler County, there was a second search for Darlene Harbison — who has been missing for two months and presumed dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township. “We have five different townships that...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Male found shot to death in vehicle in Stanton Heights
PITTSBURGH — One person was found dead inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street following reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found a male with multiple...
wtae.com
Airman found dead in his home in Wilkins Township
An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing was found dead at his home Saturday morning. The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Greensburg Pike in Wilkins Twp. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 30-year-old Aaron Holness. The...
