HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
RadarOnline

Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case

Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Daily Mail

Jill Biden spreads the get out the vote message in Arizona where Marky Kelly is in virtual tie with Republican Blake Masters in crucial Senate race and Democrats worry about turnout

Jill Biden urged Democrats to vote, vote, vote as she campaigned with embattled Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona on Saturday as polls show the critical race tightening. Kelly's race against Republican Blake Masters is in a virtual tie, polls show, in a contest that could decide which party controls...
Deadline

Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day

Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
MSNBC

Beware the GOP’s spin on Georgia’s massive voter turnout numbers

Georgia opened up early voting for the midterms this week, and Republican election officials in the state have been touting record-breaking turnout to support their claim that voting is and will remain seamless. On Tuesday, Gabe Sterling, a high-ranking GOP official in the secretary of state’s office, tweeted that more...
