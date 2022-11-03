Read full article on original website
Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 Senate seats most likely to flip
A little more than two weeks stand between now and Election Day, and it’s likely going to come down to the wire as Republicans and Democrats duke it out for Senate supremacy. The two sides are fresh off of third-quarter fundraising releases and squarely in the middle of debate...
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
CNN — The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters,...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case
Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
The Red Wave Is Real—Here are Eight Polls That Prove It
A number of surveys shows that the GOP are heading into the midterms as the party on top having previously been behind the Dems on average.
Hot mic catches Schumer warning Biden that Democrats are 'going downhill' in Georgia as Herschel Walker climbs in polls
"It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker," the top Senate Democrat told the president.
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Jill Biden spreads the get out the vote message in Arizona where Marky Kelly is in virtual tie with Republican Blake Masters in crucial Senate race and Democrats worry about turnout
Jill Biden urged Democrats to vote, vote, vote as she campaigned with embattled Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona on Saturday as polls show the critical race tightening. Kelly's race against Republican Blake Masters is in a virtual tie, polls show, in a contest that could decide which party controls...
These Two Senate Races Could Flip Just Days Before the Midterms
Republicans appear on track to take the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate could be a close call.
Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day
Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
MSNBC
Beware the GOP’s spin on Georgia’s massive voter turnout numbers
Georgia opened up early voting for the midterms this week, and Republican election officials in the state have been touting record-breaking turnout to support their claim that voting is and will remain seamless. On Tuesday, Gabe Sterling, a high-ranking GOP official in the secretary of state’s office, tweeted that more...
Obama Warns Georgia's Voters About Celebrities Who Want To Be Politicians - "We've Seen How That Goes"
On October 28, former President Barack Obama appeared in Georgia to lend his political weight to state Democrats as 2022 midterm elections loom large. Obama was there to support both Raphael Warnock who is campaigning for the Senate against Republican, Herschel Walker, as well as Stacey Abrams who is facing down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.
Stacey Abrams Says Brian Kemp Is 'Most Dangerous Thing Facing Georgia'
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, said the greatest danger facing the state is four more years under Republican Governor Brian Kemp, slamming his handling of the economy, abortion and other issues. Abrams made the remarks Monday night at the gubernatorial debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club...
