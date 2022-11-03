Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
KELOLAND TV
SD has no jurisdiction on Missouri River project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota regulatory agency has concluded it doesn’t have permitting authority for a proposed project that would use Missouri River water to generate electricity. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission issued the statement Monday regarding a 2,100-megawatt pumped storage project planned for Gregory...
KELOLAND TV
Senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate is facing criminal charges. Court documents filed against 44-year old Joel Koskan show the Wood, S.D. man is charged with child abuse. The Republican is running for a District 26 Senate seat. Court...
gowatertown.net
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
