Gregory, SD

Comments / 1

dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD has no jurisdiction on Missouri River project

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota regulatory agency has concluded it doesn’t have permitting authority for a proposed project that would use Missouri River water to generate electricity. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission issued the statement Monday regarding a 2,100-megawatt pumped storage project planned for Gregory...
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

