‘We’re going to turn it around’: Why more ‘explosive’ run plays are priority for Utes

Utah running back Jaylon Glover gets past Washington State’s Christian Mejia during a game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. The Ute freshman carried the ball 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Cougars. | Young Kwak, Associated Press

As has been well documented, Utah hasn’t been nearly as effective and consistent in the run game as it had hoped.

Running back Tavion Thomas has missed considerable time to various issues. Micah Bernard has been limited due to injuries.

In last Thursday’s 21-17 victory over Washington State , the Utes rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, led by freshman Jaylon Glover and converted quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson.

“I thought our young backs did a nice job,” said coach Kyle Whittingham.

Offensive line coach Jim Harding knows that his big guys up front bear responsibility when it comes to opening holes for the running backs.

“We certainly need to be more consistent running the football,” he said. “Obviously, it’s great to win but as an offensive line coach, you want to run the ball more efficiently and have more explosive plays in the run game. But I am pleased with how the kids are protecting the quarterback right now.”

What is the key for Utah’s O-line to impose its will on opposing defenses?

“Right now, we’re just not getting the initial push, the initial surge at the line of scrimmage on the inside,” Harding said. “We need to do a better job on our combination blocks. We’re seeing a lot of movement up front rather than teams just playing straight up. We’ve got to do a better job hitting movement and getting that initial surge.”

With the Utes using a variety of backs, does that make it harder for the linemen rather than using one bell-cow back?

“I don’t think so. Each of those guys have their strengths,” Harding said. “I feel like if we do our job, any of them would be successful.”

Glover carried the load for the Utes against WSU, rushing 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.

“I think I did pretty well,” said the 5-foot-7, 207-pounder from Lakeland, Florida. “I’m my biggest critic so I always feel like I can improve. Assignment-wise, I did a great job. Now, it’s just keep stacking and getting better each way.”

Glover added that running backs coach Quinton Ganther “was proud of me. Mental errors, I didn’t have any mistakes.”

But Glover knows he has plenty of room for improvement and growth.

“I need to make more explosive plays. I want to leave my impact on the field,” he said. “I want to come off the field knowing that I did my part and I don’t want to leave yards on the field. Being more explosive, I want to bring that to the game. I want to show that on Saturday (against Arizona).”

How does Glover assess the O-line’s performance?

“It’s getting better every week. I go as they go,” he said. “Those guys up front are determined. We’re not happy about our run game right now. But we’re going to turn it around.”

Utes on the air

Arizona (3-5, 1-4)

at No. 12 Utah (6-2, 4-1)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: ESPN 700