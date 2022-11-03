Read full article on original website
On last day before election, Michigan governor candidates cross state with final messages
Michigan's governor race has dominated headlines for the better part of this year, as half of the Republican field was kicked off the ballot over fake signatures, one candidate was charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6, and the state saw a governor's race between two women for the first time in its history.
RSV cases overwhelming Michigan's pediatric hospitals
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan health leaders say we are entering "crisis mode," as 90% of Michigan's pediatric hospital beds are occupied due to cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and influenza. McLaren healthcare officials said children under the age of two are the most vulnerable to RSV. Another story:...
Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Cam Cavitt
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Heather Bricca spoke with Cam Cavitt. He's running for State Representative in District 106 as a Republican.
Consumers Energy working to ensure polls have power
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy said they have been working day and night to ensure all Michigan polling locations have power restored after this weekend's wind storms. As of Monday, 12 polling locations in the mid-Michigan region were still without power. Another story: Traverse City Police Department to help with...
Important reminders for Election Day
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- This upcoming Tuesday, Michiganders will have an opportunity to vote for governor, the state attorney general, the secretary of state and more!. The Michigan Secretary of State wants to remind Michiganders of important voting information as they prepare to cast their ballots. Michiganders can check their voter...
Michigan players win over $4M; Powerball jackpot up to $1.9 billion
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- While no one has yet won the Powerball jackpot, now worth $1.9 billion, some here in Michigan have been able to capture some winning tickets. "In Michigan, players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million prize bought at the K&G Deli, located at 5625 Conner Street in Detroit," said Jake Harris, player relations manager for the Michigan Lottery.
Consumers Energy urges public take safety precautions as work crews restore power
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy has issued a statement urging Michiganders to take safety precautions as crews work on restoring electrical services. Over 125,000 Consumers Energy customers across Michigan lost power as a result of strong winds on Saturday. Prior story: Strong winds knock out power for more than 125,000...
Strong winds knock out power for more than 125,000 Consumers Energy customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whipping winds swept across Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 5, causing scattered tree and powerline damage. As of 10 p.m., just over 126,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power across Michigan. Approximately 30,000 of those customers were in West Michigan. Consumers Energy crews were expected to work...
