TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
CNET
What Happens if You Keep Your iPhone in Low Power Mode All the Time?
Every iPhone user is familiar with the drill -- our battery drops to 20% and we get a familiar pop-up alert noting, "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining." If you choose to ignore it, you'll get another alert when the battery drops to 10%. But if you enable Low Power Mode, you can extend the remaining battery life a bit until you're able to charge your iPhone again.
CNET
Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022: Top Picks for Every Listener
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, what you're probably looking for is a pair of true-wireless earbuds. Those would be any Bluetooth earbuds that don't have cord connecting the two buds. Save for a few odd models here and there, just about every pair of earbuds you see on shelves today will be completely wireless. And we've rounded up the very best earbuds 2022 has to offer. Check out our selections below of true-wireless earbuds you can pick up right now with information on pricing and features below.
CNET
Walmart Plus Members Can Save Over $300 on One of Our Favorite TVs of 2022
Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and sure to bring some amazing deals on tons of top tech -- including some of the best TV prices we'll see all year. But Walmart is kicking off the holiday shopping frenzy a little early for its Walmart Plus Members. Those with a membership have early access to the first round of deals, which kicked officially off at 12:00 p.m. ET today, and includes serious savings on one of our favorite TVs of the year.
CNET
Get an Extra $5 Back on Every Amazon Refund With This Return Trick
Sometimes an Amazon purchase arrives and it isn't what you hoped. Amazon returns are generally fairly painless: There are numerous places you can return unwanted Amazon products, including UPS. But sometimes you have to pay for return shipping, which is not great for your wallet (though we have found some tricks for getting free Amazon returns).
CNET
Google's Pixel Fold Rumors: Will It Arrive Next Year?
Google could be the next major tech company to throw its hat into the foldable ring. There have been rumors fluttering for a while that a bendy handset might see the light of day, especially given the company's focus on hardware in recent years. Google followed up its successful Pixel 6 series with the Pixel 7 series in October, but didn't make a whole lot of changes. It could potentially set the stage for an overhaul in the coming years.
CNET
Best Cutting Boards of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
For a home chef or mixologist, kitchen tools don't get more essential than the cutting board, and you likely won't get too far in any recipe before you need to haul one out. In fact, most home cooks will stock the kitchen with a few different boards as some will be better for various jobs. Large, sturdy blocks and boards are best for banging out a full recipe, while smaller, lighter, quick-wash cutting boards are better for small and simple chopping tasks.
CNET
Home Internet Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Broadband
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're fortunate enough to live in an area with multiple internet service providers, you face a tough choice: Which will provide the best home internet connection for the cheapest price? Meanwhile, how can you connect to Wi-Fi for free while making the decision?
CNET
Slow iPhone? 'Other' Storage Could Be The Culprit
After you've used your iPhone for a while, it's natural for it to start slowing down. Sometimes it might be the moment to bid your current iPhone goodbye and splash out for a new one (after trading in), but other times the issue of sluggish iPhone might be within your control. In fact, the solution could be as simple as clearing our your storage space. No, not that storage space. Your iPhone's "Other" storage.
CNET
Every Difference You Should Care About Between Windows 10 and Windows 11
Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems share many similarities, there are some big differences. The newer version offers a more Mac-like aesthetic and more productivity features -- plus the chance to finally use Android apps on your computer with Windows 11. Let's dig into the big changes Microsoft made...
CNET
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection? Here’s an Easy Way to Find Out
Are you having a tough time loading your favorite website? Is your latest round of Warzone lagging? Maybe Disney Plus keeps buffering while you're trying to binge Andor? The next time your home internet connection is struggling, take a few minutes to troubleshoot it. A good place to start is by checking your internet connection's speed.
CNET
Feel Awkward Over the Last Google Search on Your Phone? Here's How to Delete It
No worries. With just two easy steps, you can wipe out your most recent searches. Chances are you've used Google Search on your phone to look up something random, weird, scary or downright embarrassed. But there's no need to feel uncomfortable or silly. Google has a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)
CNET
Your iPhone's FaceTimes Could Be Way More Fun
Apple's iOS 16 brought new features to video chat app FaceTime, like being able to seamlessly move calls between iPhone, iPad and Mac, but one of the most fun features arrived in 2021: the ability for users to blur their backgrounds, add filters to video calls and more. While similar...
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
