Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
Kait 8
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. Officer Sadie...
Kait 8
DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
Kait 8
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
neareport.com
Suspect arrested in October 3 murder
The Jonesboro Police Department put out a request for the public’s help finding a murder suspect last month and on November 4, they found him.. Dennis Robert Williams, 28, was arrested on Friday in Little Rock. Detectives developed Williams as a suspect in the October 3 murder of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro, police said. A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Kait 8
Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is formally charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in West Memphis. Investigators say 21-year-old Jmarious Rodgers fatally shot Samuel Lewis Sunday night on North Mcauley Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, Lewis was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside the...
Kait 8
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
Kait 8
Salvation Army’s kettle bells are back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nov. 7 marks the beginning of the annual Kettle Bell Campaign for The Salvation Army. Commanding Officer Charles Smith said they had big goals for this year. “This is our primary fundraiser every year and our goal this year is $80,000. We hope to be able...
Kait 8
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
neareport.com
Woman arrested on felony charge for alleged stabbing
Jonesboro, Ark. – A Jonesboro woman finds herself charged with first degree battery after an altercation this week. It happened between 6:05 PM and 6:20 PM Wednesday at a unit at 94 N. Rogers in Jonesboro. The incident report says the alleged victim was waiting for the suspect to get out of her car and when she did, they began fighting.
neareport.com
One dead in Jonesboro shooting, suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities arrested a suspect Friday after a shooting incident left one person dead. The Jonesboro Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Friday in the 200 block of W. Forrest Street, a release posted to social media said. When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male within the residence. Police later identified him as Diamond McDuffy.
Kait 8
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old Jonesboro man has been arrested. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Friday, Nov. 4 detectives arrested 21-year-old Jataylon McClellan Jones in connection to the shooting death of Diamond Kyriek McDuffy. The initial incident report said officers responded...
Kait 8
Community hosts event supporting law enforcement
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The nice weather paved way for a night of music and fun at Shop Local Park. Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation held a ‘Cookout for the Blue’ event Saturday. It began with a race at 8 a.m. at the Griffin Training Center and moved...
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
whiterivernow.com
Independence County man arrested on three felonies
In Independence County, deputies went to Ricky Dean Altom’s residence on Oct. 27 to serve a felony arrest warrant. When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization that serves multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas is celebrating 50 years of operation. According to a social media post from The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, Saturday a celebration was held for the organization’s 50th anniversary in Pocahontas. The nonprofit provides services...
Kait 8
Library hosting Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures get colder a Northeast Arkansas organization is seeing assistance in making sure our communities youth has the warm clothing needed for winter. According to a media post from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, its Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive began Nov. 5 and will...
