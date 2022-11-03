Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Commercial building fire in Burton keeps firefighters busy for hours
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters from several departments in Genesee County were busy extinguishing flames in a commercial building for several hours Sunday night. The fire at a business in the 3100 block of East Bristol Road created a big plume of smoke over the area beginning around 7 p.m.
abc12.com
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A young mother was in a state of shock and denial less than 24 hours after her sons died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke and flames around 3 a.m. Saturday.
abc12.com
Mobile home fire in Flint Township leaves resident injured
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire in Flint Township left one person hospitalized Sunday morning. The Flint Township Fire Department responded to the Myrtle Grove Mobile Home Park around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames shooting from the residence when they arrived. Flint Township Fire Capt. Tim Nester...
abc12.com
Retired Flint Fire Chief shares tips on fire safety
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been a tragic year for fire deaths in Flint. At least nine people, many of them children, have died in fires. Theron Wiggins is a retired Flint fire chief. He said education about fire prevention and safety is paramount to saving lives. "Most fires...
abc12.com
Man accused of killing woman near Mount Pleasant, leaving kids at hospital
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was found dead on the Isabella Indian Reservation on Saturday after police say children were dropped off at an area hospital. A man, who police have not identified, was arrested on a homicide charge in connection with the death. Court documents say he admitted to killing the woman.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc High School students sent home after threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School students were sent home early Monday after a reported social media threat. Grand Blanc Community Schools posted a message on Facebook saying the high school was put into secure mode Monday morning with an increased police presence. School administrators say they...
abc12.com
Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids. Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.
abc12.com
Weekend fire destroys barn in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds on Saturday night made it tough for firefighters to extinguish a barn fire on Irish Road in Davison Township. The Davison-Richfield Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames amid high winds. "We arrived...
abc12.com
Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified a person of interest who may have hit and killed a wheelchair-bound man in Flint Township over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Pasadena Avenue near Thornton Avenue. Police say a...
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
abc12.com
16-year-old facing several charges from alleged attack on Halloween
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with sex crimes and assault after an alleged attack on Halloween night in Grand Blanc Township. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said James Tate was formally charged as an adult Saturday. Juveniles usually aren't identified in criminal cases unless they are charged as adults.
abc12.com
A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power from strong winds
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power after strong winds on Saturday. There were multiple reports of fallen branches and power lines blocking roadways Sunday morning. Consumers Energy is showing just over 100,000 people are without power. A number of outages in the state aren't expected...
abc12.com
Department of Justice to monitor some Flint polling places on Tuesday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will be monitoring polls in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states. And one of those communities is the city of Flint. "I'm very glad they're going to be physically in the city. Just to monitor and respond," said Flint...
Comments / 0