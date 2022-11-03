ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Red Robin closes BR location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of an era for a family friendly burger restaurant in Baton Rouge. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, located on Bluebonnet Blvd. near the Mall of Louisiana, has shut down. The restaurant’s last day of business was on Saturday, Nov. 5....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘This is the game’: Tailgaters on LSU vs. Bama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– While the LSU Tigers prepared for the match-up against Alabama’s Crimson Tide, a number of fans showed up with extravagant tailgates for the big game. More than 100,000 packed Tiger Stadium for the much-awaited match of rivals, it was LSU versus Alabama in Death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]

Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Big morning rains clear, but lingering showers possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After recording an inch and a half in the Baton Rouge area, we cleared out by the evening. We will see areas of dense fog, and a dense fog advisory will be in effect overnight into early Sunday morning. Lows tonight will be steady in the mid-60s, while highs tomorrow will be warm again, back in the mid-80s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Department of Health to hold vaccination event in Baker this Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity typically peaks between December and February. In view of COVID’s lingering presence amid this year’s flu season, experts in Louisiana are encouraging locals to get both their flu shot and COVID booster and/or vaccination on the same day.
BAKER, LA

