Red Robin closes BR location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of an era for a family friendly burger restaurant in Baton Rouge. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, located on Bluebonnet Blvd. near the Mall of Louisiana, has shut down. The restaurant’s last day of business was on Saturday, Nov. 5....
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
EBR Schools: No reported injuries after four buses ‘broken into’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms that four of their school buses “were broken into.”. The school system is still trying to figure out when the break-ins took place. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story and more...
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
Last weekend for this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the last weekend for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 marks the final stretch of this year’s state fair. The fair opens at noon on Saturday and will show the LSU vs Alabama game. On...
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
‘This is the game’: Tailgaters on LSU vs. Bama football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– While the LSU Tigers prepared for the match-up against Alabama’s Crimson Tide, a number of fans showed up with extravagant tailgates for the big game. More than 100,000 packed Tiger Stadium for the much-awaited match of rivals, it was LSU versus Alabama in Death...
Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]
Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
Big morning rains clear, but lingering showers possible
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After recording an inch and a half in the Baton Rouge area, we cleared out by the evening. We will see areas of dense fog, and a dense fog advisory will be in effect overnight into early Sunday morning. Lows tonight will be steady in the mid-60s, while highs tomorrow will be warm again, back in the mid-80s.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Warm & muggy start to week Monday
We're looking at a WARM stretch of weather over the next few days in Acadiana. Plan on highs to continue to push the mid-80s
Louisiana Department of Health to hold vaccination event in Baker this Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity typically peaks between December and February. In view of COVID’s lingering presence amid this year’s flu season, experts in Louisiana are encouraging locals to get both their flu shot and COVID booster and/or vaccination on the same day.
