Florida’s Silver Alert program marks success thanks to citizens who pay attention

Florida’s Silver Alert program recently activated its 3,000th Silver Alert. Since 2008, Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for 286 recoveries of missing senior citizens. Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia...
