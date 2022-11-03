Read full article on original website
Lake and Sumter counties in State of Emergency as subtropical storm nears
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Lake County and Sumter County are included in the State of Emergency. DeSantis said he issued the executive order in an abundance of caution so...
Florida’s Silver Alert program marks success thanks to citizens who pay attention
Florida’s Silver Alert program recently activated its 3,000th Silver Alert. Since 2008, Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for 286 recoveries of missing senior citizens. Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia...
Florida TaxWatch names Attorney General’s office state Agency of the Year
This week, Florida TaxWatch named the Florida Attorney General’s Office the State Agency of the Year as part of the organization’s Productivity Awards program. I proudly accepted this prestigious recognition on behalf of our entire agency. This is such a honor for our agency, and winning the award...
