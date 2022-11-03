Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Bath County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Bath County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race. Bath County. In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,886 votes in Bath County while Nicholas Betts...
WSLS
$1.9B Powerball drawing has Virginians rushing to try their luck
RICHMOND, Va. – Monday’s Powerball jackpot has swelled to a record-breaking $1.9 billion and Virginians are spending big in hopes that they’ll win. The cash option is an estimated $929.1 million. As of 2 p.m., Virginia Lottery said Powerball sales totaled $3,578,775 – that’s more than $1.9...
WSLS
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner. The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million. While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst. The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets...
WSLS
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas – Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said...
WSLS
Virginia Department of Wildlife: How to avoid hitting a deer on the road
The beautiful fall foliage and shorter days aren’t the only things that come with fall. Deer will be on the move in the coming months, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife. This means the chances of hitting a deer on the road are higher. Not only is fall...
Comments / 1