Florida State

WSLS

$1.9B Powerball drawing has Virginians rushing to try their luck

RICHMOND, Va. – Monday’s Powerball jackpot has swelled to a record-breaking $1.9 billion and Virginians are spending big in hopes that they’ll win. The cash option is an estimated $929.1 million. As of 2 p.m., Virginia Lottery said Powerball sales totaled $3,578,775 – that’s more than $1.9...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner. The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million. While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst. The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas – Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said...
TEXAS STATE

