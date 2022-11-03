ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, OH

Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf

Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf, 97, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, October 31, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Schwartzkopf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
No. 14 Ashland survives scare at Lake Erie

PAINESVILLE — Nationally-ranked Ashland dodged a bullet Saturday. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Logan Bolin and the Eagles avoided the upset with a 31-23 win over Lake Erie at Jack Britt Memorial Stadium.
ASHLAND, OH

