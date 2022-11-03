Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. The idea of the election night mirage created worry in Virginia among Democrats and Republicans, who grew increasingly concerned as election results were coming in but the early votes had yet to be counted. Republican Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke...
Central Virginia boasts heavy turnout on last day of in-person early voting before Election Day
Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
NBC Washington
Candidates Make Final Push for 7th District Votes in Virginia, Spotlight Endorsements
Virginia’s political heavy-hitters are joining candidates in the hotly contested 7th district congressional race to push voters to the polls in these closing days. Gov. Glenn Youngkin headlined yet another rally for Republican Yesli Vega, while incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger picked up an endorsement from a high profile Republican.
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook
In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?
Within the span of two months, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it clear he wants Virginia to be a leader in the use of nuclear technology, specifically by having a small modular reactor operational in Southwest Virginia within the next decade. He first announced the new focus at the unveiling of his statewide energy plan, […] The post Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
13newsnow.com
Over $3.5M worth of Powerball tickets sold in Virginia so far Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Lottery sold over $1.9 million worth of Powerball tickets from the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the agency announced. Monday's ticket sales so far have added up to $3,578,775. The lottery agency is expecting 13,000 tickets to be sold each minute...
WSLS
Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report
ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
wfirnews.com
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
Youngkin: Decisions on transition “between parents, a child and a trusted physician”
Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin signaled that he did not support an outright ban on youth transition, but did not go as far as to say he would veto such a bill should it reach his desk.
