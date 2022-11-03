Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking
Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
Arizona DPS detectives make Tucson arrests, seize drugs and weapons
Detectives from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang made a large weapons and drug seizure during a warrant search at a Tucson property on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Man sentenced to probation after convicted of poisoning food at Phoenix stores
A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at Phoenix area retail stores in 2018 has been sentenced to probation. David Lohr, 52, was charged with 10 felony counts in 2019 for tampering with consumer products at various Safeway, Target and Walgreens stores throughout the Valley. Court documents provided by the Arizona Attorney General's Office state that Lohr struck an agreement in September to plead guilty to three of the 10 counts.
Arizona man attempts to swallow bag of Meth to avoid arrest!
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives investigating man's death after fight in north Phoenix
Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fight that left one man dead on Wednesday. Matthew Couture, 36, was found dead after first responders responded to a fight call on Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department. When first responders arrived at the scene...
