ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man sentenced to probation after convicted of poisoning food at Phoenix stores

A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at Phoenix area retail stores in 2018 has been sentenced to probation. David Lohr, 52, was charged with 10 felony counts in 2019 for tampering with consumer products at various Safeway, Target and Walgreens stores throughout the Valley. Court documents provided by the Arizona Attorney General's Office state that Lohr struck an agreement in September to plead guilty to three of the 10 counts.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man attempts to swallow bag of Meth to avoid arrest!

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy