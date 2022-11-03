A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at Phoenix area retail stores in 2018 has been sentenced to probation. David Lohr, 52, was charged with 10 felony counts in 2019 for tampering with consumer products at various Safeway, Target and Walgreens stores throughout the Valley. Court documents provided by the Arizona Attorney General's Office state that Lohr struck an agreement in September to plead guilty to three of the 10 counts.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO