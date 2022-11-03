Read full article on original website
Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
On election eve, has SD gov’s race become a ‘toss-up?’
State Representative Jamie Smith Democrat, hoping to be elected South Dakota governor, says in a new TV ad that the contest is "a toss-up" and the Republican incumbent, Kristi Noem, is "frantic."
Woman Murdered in Yankton
The Yankton Police Department says that they were advised of a deceased female on Whiting Drive in Yankton Sunday night at approximately 8 pm. Officers are reporting that upon arrival, they were able to confirm a deceased female and began a homicide investigation. YPD says that they identified Trevor Wayne...
Yankton murder suspect arrested
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday evening in Yankton. Police have arrested Trevor Wayne Harrison in Dixon County, Nebraska in connection with the crime. Officers arrived at the 1300-block of Whiting Drive after the report of a dead female....
The drive to keep veterans warm this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is working to keep local veterans warm this winter. Scheels is hosting its first-ever Veterans Winter Coats Drive. “Coats, gloves, hats, scarves, all ages, all sizes, we’ll take all of it,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
Driver arrested following pursuit in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County. Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says the driver...
WNAX in Yankton celebrating 100 years this week
WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time radio station serving a five-state region is turning 100 years old this week. WNAX in Yankton has been on the airwaves for a century. “Which is pretty remarkable. We’re one of the few radio stations in the country with the same call letters since the early 20s,” WNAX news director Jerry Oster said.
Noem Visits Yankton
Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
Two injured in car rollover accident in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported that a rollover accident ejected the driver and passenger west of Sioux Falls. Authorities say the accident on Sunday around 1 p.m. when the car was northbound on 463rd Avenue. The driver drove on the east shoulder, overcorrected, and lost control. The car then went into the west ditch and rolled. The driver and passenger were ejected and transported to local hospitals, one with serious injuries.
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?
Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 5
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’. Sioux Falls police were justified in shooting...
Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
Tea Veterans Memorial nears completion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a new addition to the Tea Athletic Complex, and it has nothing to do with sports. After years of planning and fundraising, and months of construction, the new Tea Veterans Memorial is nearly complete. “It’s hard to visualize when you put something...
3 Sioux Falls city councilors support Wholestone, ask people to vote ‘no’ on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Sioux Falls voters will decide on an ordinance that aims to prevent new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits. Three Sioux Falls City Council members are voting “no” on the ordinance and saying they want to “get the facts straight.”
