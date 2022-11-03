Read full article on original website
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Amber Alert canceled after father fatally stabs daughter, then himself: Report
Texas DPS has issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old child who was abducted in Rosenberg. Authorities said Leylani Ordonez was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Minnesota Dad Executed Daughter’s Boyfriend and Buried Him After Telling Landlord He’d ‘Already Dug the Hole’: Sheriff
A 45-year-old Minnesota father was arrested for allegedly executing his daughter’s 23-year-old boyfriend in a storage locker and then burying the man’s body in a makeshift grave. Michael Lee Laflex was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bryce Brogle, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
Massachusetts man accused of killing woman dies after he ingests battery acid, DA says
A Massachusetts man who was suspected of fatally stabbing a woman has died after he told authorities he had ingested battery acid, Plymouth County authorities said Thursday. Joao Correia, 56, was taken into custody Wednesday after the woman was found stabbed to death in her driveway in Brockton around 1 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
Hero boy dies day after his 13th birthday after pushing his sister out of the way of hit-and-run driver who fled the scene without stopping
A 13-year-old boy died after pushing his sister out of the way of a hit-and-run driver who then struck him and fled the scene. Tyler Phillips, of Medford, New York, was hit by a gray SUV a day after celebrating his birthday when he rushed in to save his sister, Krystal Randolph, who is also 13, NBC4 reports.
Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury
Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people
Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
Police say missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead, name mother as primary suspect
Authorities in Georgia say a toddler who went missing more than a week ago near Savannah is likely dead, and that his mother is the primary suspect in his disappearance and death.
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Louisiana Man Abducts 10-Month-Old and 2-Year-Old and Kills Them Before Turning Gun on Himself
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 10-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 2-year-old Ronnie Marter, reports say Two children under the age of three were abducted from their Louisiana home and shot to death by a man who then killed himself in a double murder-suicide, authorities say. Citing police in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV reports 25-year-old Anthony P. Smith kidnapped the children from a mobile home Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute with the children's mother. Police allege Smith then drove the kids to Bill Cockrell Metro Park...
Human remains discovered in Oklahoma just days after girlfriend of one of four missing Oklahoma cyclists who vanished after visiting junkyard said 'it's getting hopeless' amid fears they are all dead
Just days after family members and friends expressed pessimism over the likelihood that the four missing Oklahoma bicyclists who recently disappeared are still alive, law enforcement officials say that they have discovered human remains nearby. Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice gave a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an...
Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor
"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
Mom Allegedly Took Selfies and Drugs While Toddler Was Drowning In Pond
Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide following the death of her son. She has yet to appear in court.
