theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from victory over Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans bounced back in a big way on Saturday, upsetting the 16th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 23-15. It was the first ranked win of the season for MSU, and was Mel Tucker’s fourth ranked road win in the last four seasons, which is the most by any FBS coach in that span.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Mel Tucker was “proud” of the way Michigan State played against Illinois
Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday, following the Spartans’ 23-15 victory over No. 16 Illinois. Tucker opened the press conference expressing how “proud” he was of the way his team played on Saturday. Michigan State’s running game got going a...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer falls to Penn State in Big Ten final, will face Milwaukee in NCAA Tournament
Michigan State women’s soccer fell to Penn State on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. The final score was 3-2. After defeating both Minnesota and Nebraska in the first two rounds, MSU couldn’t get past the Nittany Lions for a second time around. Earlier in the season, MSU shocked Penn State on the road for an upset victory.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay has been named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Haladay recorded nine total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, and a half-sack in Michigan State’s 23-15 win over No. 16 Illinois this past weekend. This was also the seventh-straight game in which Haladay recorded at least six tackles.
theonlycolors.com
Men’s Basketball: Northern Arizona at Michigan State Spartans Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans open the season tonight against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. It marks the first meeting between the two programs and the first matchup against a Big Sky Conference member since a 100-62 win over Idaho in 2008. The Spartans are 6-2 all-time against Big Sky members, the...
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini
Michigan State returns to Memorial Stadium (the Illinois one, not the Indiana or Nebraska one) in Champaign for the first time since 2016 to take on No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini also rank No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll and No. 13 in this week’s AFCA Coaches Poll. The Spartans also face off against Bret Bielema on the opposite sideline for the first time since defeating his then No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 in Madison on Oct. 27, 2012. Bielema is in his second year at Illinois and has the Illini 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten action.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks preview
The Michigan State Spartans begin another season of men’s college basketball tonight as the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks visit the Breslin Center. It marks a number of firsts for both teams including the first time the two will play one another. Most recently, Chris Fowler was on the coaching staff...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey sweeps Wisconsin as Erik Middendorf, Dylan St. Cyr shine
Michigan State men’s ice hockey swept Wisconsin this weekend, improving to 6-3-1 on the season. Senior winger Erik Middendorf scored his first four goals of the season on Friday and both freshman defenseman Viktor Hurtig and graduate defenseman Justin Jallen scored their first points. Game 1: 5-0 victory. Michigan...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s basketball defeats Delaware State 86-37 in season opener
The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team opened its 50th season Monday afternoon at the Breslin Center with an 86-37 victory over the Delaware State Hornets. It moves MSU to 3-0 all-time against Delaware State. The Spartans last played the Hornets at the Breslin Center in 2008, winning 71-41. A matchup in Dover in 2007 saw the Spartans win 65-62.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball rolls past Northern Arizona in 73-55 victory
Michigan State men’s basketball defeated Northern Arizona 73-55 in the first game of the 2022-2023 season on Monday night. Prior to the game, Michigan State announced that it would honor two players with a patch on its jerseys this season. The patch features the No. 5 and No. 24 alongside a Spartan Helmet logo. The numbers honor Adreian Payne and Stan Washington, respectively, both of whom passed away in the last year. Payne played for MSU from 2010-2014, leading MSU to the Elite Eight in his final season. Washington played for MSU from 1963-1966 and finished his career at the program ranked second in scoring.
theonlycolors.com
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans travel to Champaign to take on the No. 16-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini for a matchup under the lights on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network. Michigan State will return to the field after a loss to the Michigan Wolverines and the fallout...
