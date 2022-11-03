Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Lakers News: Prop Bets And Odds Ahead Of Another Probable Jazz Loss
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to state off the seemingly-inevitable, notching a third consecutive loss, and their second to the Utah Jazz in three games. L.A. will be missing 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James, who will finally, mercifully, take a break to rest the sore left...
Doncic, Mavs Go Streaking; Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV Shine For Texas Legends
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.
Jayson Tatum Seems Encouraged By This Part Of Celtics’ Early Season Play
The Boston Celtics have been red-hot to open the season offensively. Through nine games, the Celtics lead the NBA in points per game at an eye-popping rate of 118.8 points per game. Boston also is tied for the league lead in offensive rating -- which measures a team's scoring per 100 possessions -- at 117.5.
Indiana Pacers beat New Orleans Pelicans, reach .500 behind career night from Myles Turner
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night behind a career night from Myles Turner and a huge second half performance. In the first half, it was a tight battle. The score difference was under ten for all but 14 seconds. The teams traded blows with both squads taking the lead at various times, but neither unit could find a groove for long enough to take over the game.
Eight-Time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard Signs With Taiwanese Pro Team
View the original article to see embedded media. After spending the last few months as a free agent, Dwight Howard announced Monday night that he has made a decision on where he plans to continue his playing career. And the destination may come as a bit of a surprise to long-time fans of the future Hall of Fame center.
Clippers vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are set to host the red hot Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and they will do so shorthanded. Without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall, the Clippers may also be without Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard, as both players are questionable.
Doc Rivers Reveals Early Recovery Process for James Harden
After a healthy offseason, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden looked forward to putting his past injury issues behind him and getting a fresh start during his first full season with the Sixers. Through nine games, Harden looked fresh as he averaged 22 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds while shooting...
Tobias Harris, 76ers Hopeful for Joel Embiid Return vs. Suns
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Phoenix Suns for the first time this year. Going into the matchup, the Sixers expect to be shorthanded as their star guard Jame Harden is guaranteed to miss time due to a tendon strain. Last week, the Sixers closed...
Exploring the Celtics’ Options with the Disabled Player Exception Granted to Them for Losing Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari's ACL tear, which will likely keep him out for the season, cost the Celtics a career 15.6-points-per-game scorer who would've been able to come off the bench and make an impact for them. View the original article to see embedded media. How he scores also fits perfectly with...
Dan Campbell Feels Lions Should Have Two More Wins
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enjoyed their first victory in over a month Sunday. The team knocked off the rival Green Bay Packers 15-9 in a defensive slugfest. The second-year head coach appeared relieved in his postgame press conference. He echoed the feeling of relief Monday as well, noting just how hard it can be to get a win in the NFL.
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
Monday marks the start of another week for the Philadelphia 76ers. One week ago, the Sixers wrapped up their four-game road trip on a high note as they picked up a victory against the Washington Wizards for the third-straight game. Unfortunately, the win streak was snapped two nights later. In...
Pelicans-Pacers Live Game Thread
PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers did something they were unable to do in their previous six games against the Phoenix Suns: win. They snapped their series skid with a 100-88 victory Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The win improved the Sixers to 5-6 and snapped their overall two-game skid. They also improved to 2-4 at home.
Dodgers News: Two LA Minor Leaguers Earn Big Honors at Triple-A
One of the most intriguing things about the Dodgers is that they have an outstanding farm system to go along with one of the best big-league rosters in MLB. Two members of the 2022 Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers took home some big Pacific Coast League honors this week. Jason Martin...
