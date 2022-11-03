Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Entering the game with Tennessee on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had been 20-3 in games he’s coached after a bye week. And the Chiefs were double-digit favorites. But the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history also had been 1-8 in regular-season games (and 2-9 overall)...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Wichita Eagle
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?
Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos WR Tim Patrick ‘Ahead of Schedule’ in ACL Recovery
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is in good spirits — and apparently better health — three months after a torn ACL cut short his 2022 campaign. Responding to a query on his post-surgical recovery, the soon-to-be 28-year-old tweeted Nov. 2, "Just know I’m ahead of schedule!
Wichita Eagle
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Players Prop Bets vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are favored by 3.0 points over the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Vegas set the game total at 45 points, which is low for a Saints team averaging 29.6 points per game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. The over gives the...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bills Evaluating Josh Allen for Potential Elbow Injury
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets. After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow. “There’s...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. & More: Cowboys Talk Signing with TY Hilton and Will Fuller?
FRISCO - We have discussed and dissected the Dallas Cowboys' "no-stone-unturned'' approach to finding help at the receiver position. So. ... what if Odell Beckham Jr. - who is "looking for a place I can call 'home'' - is not the only free agent wide receiver the Cowboys are keeping in contact with?
Wichita Eagle
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Wichita Eagle
Lambeau Limp: Cowboys McCarthy Reveals Emotions About Returning to Green Bay
Lambeau Field has been a House of Horrors for America's Team, with the Cowboys losing nine of 11 visits to the Green Bay Packers' fabled stadium. From the infamous Ice Bowl in 1967, to the 45-7 lackluster loss that got Wade Phillips fired in mid-season in 2010, to Dez Bryant's controversial catch-non-catch in the 2015 playoff loss, the "frozen tundra" has generally been inhospitable to the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Cam Akers Performance vs. Bucs: More Questions For Rams Offense?
Playing in his first game since Week 5, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was expected to be the subject of much scrutiny. Despite reports of his dissatisfaction with his role in the Rams’ offense and his highly publicized trade request, Akers remained on the roster through last Tuesday’s trade deadline. As such, he was healthy and active for the Rams 16-13 Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Glass half-full or half-empty? We debate Chiefs’ overtime defeat of Titans on podcast
The Chiefs got big numbers from Patrick Mahomes and needed all of them to outlast the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime on Sunday Night Football. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell break down the game and engage in some spirited debate over how concerned the Chiefs should be with the performance.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Name Shocking Interim Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning, and they have pulled a bit of a shocker by naming former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as their interim-head coach. Saturday played 13 years for the Colts and was named to the Pro Bowl five times with Indianapolis. Typically an...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 9
The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season. How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and...
Wichita Eagle
Burks Could Be Back at Practice This Week
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were part of some dark history at the wide-receiver position in Sunday night’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City. But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward. Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round pick in April, is eligible to return from injured...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Buffalo Bills? Suddenly a ‘Need,’ Not a ‘Luxury’
The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a historic season. Even on the heels of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, Buffalo finds itself at 6-2 in first place in the AFC East. With that in mind, it can be difficult to find faults and flaws in the system of the Bills. But maybe not that difficult.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Wyatt Teller Gives Update on Injury: ‘I Want to be out There Every Game’
Wyatt Teller is fighting his way back from a calf injury that is very similar to the one that limited him at times in 2020. Teller updated the media on Monday when he returned to practice. “(It is) good to run around. (The injury is) trending in the right direction....
Wichita Eagle
Saturday Was ‘Shocked’ When Colts’ Irsay Offered Him Coaching Job
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the NFL world Monday after announcing the hiring of franchise legend Jeff Saturday as interim coach shortly following the firing of Frank Reich after four and a half seasons. The hire turned many heads due to the...
Wichita Eagle
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
