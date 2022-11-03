ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos WR Tim Patrick ‘Ahead of Schedule’ in ACL Recovery

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is in good spirits — and apparently better health — three months after a torn ACL cut short his 2022 campaign. Responding to a query on his post-surgical recovery, the soon-to-be 28-year-old tweeted Nov. 2, "Just know I’m ahead of schedule!
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Saints Players Prop Bets vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are favored by 3.0 points over the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Vegas set the game total at 45 points, which is low for a Saints team averaging 29.6 points per game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. The over gives the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bills Evaluating Josh Allen for Potential Elbow Injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets. After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow. “There’s...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Wichita Eagle

Lambeau Limp: Cowboys McCarthy Reveals Emotions About Returning to Green Bay

Lambeau Field has been a House of Horrors for America's Team, with the Cowboys losing nine of 11 visits to the Green Bay Packers' fabled stadium. From the infamous Ice Bowl in 1967, to the 45-7 lackluster loss that got Wade Phillips fired in mid-season in 2010, to Dez Bryant's controversial catch-non-catch in the 2015 playoff loss, the "frozen tundra" has generally been inhospitable to the Cowboys.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Cam Akers Performance vs. Bucs: More Questions For Rams Offense?

Playing in his first game since Week 5, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was expected to be the subject of much scrutiny. Despite reports of his dissatisfaction with his role in the Rams’ offense and his highly publicized trade request, Akers remained on the roster through last Tuesday’s trade deadline. As such, he was healthy and active for the Rams 16-13 Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Glass half-full or half-empty? We debate Chiefs’ overtime defeat of Titans on podcast

The Chiefs got big numbers from Patrick Mahomes and needed all of them to outlast the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime on Sunday Night Football. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell break down the game and engage in some spirited debate over how concerned the Chiefs should be with the performance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Colts Name Shocking Interim Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning, and they have pulled a bit of a shocker by naming former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as their interim-head coach. Saturday played 13 years for the Colts and was named to the Pro Bowl five times with Indianapolis. Typically an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 9

The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season. How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Burks Could Be Back at Practice This Week

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were part of some dark history at the wide-receiver position in Sunday night’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City. But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward. Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round pick in April, is eligible to return from injured...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing

Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy