6 Ways To Save Money in November You Might Not Have Thought About

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

The most expensive time of the year is upon us, and the money moves you make or don't make in November will play a big role in how your finances shape up in 2023.

It will soon be time for New Year's resolutions, and this year you might actually be able to keep them -- if you lay the groundwork for success with these smart saving techniques during the runup to the holidays .

Book Your December Travel Plans Now

If you plan to fly in December, the Washington Post reports that you should expect prices to be 50% higher this year than last. But if your schedule has you departing mid-to-late month, you could save 10%-15% by booking in early November.

According to USA Today, airfare on sites like Expedia and Google Flights is cheapest one to one-and-a-half months before your travel date, with the sweet spot being roughly 44 days out.

Prepare Your Home for Winter

The National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (NEADA) predicts the cost of heating a home this winter will cost roughly 17% more than last year. For the average household, that's an increase of about $177.

So, what you do in November will have the final say in whether you keep that $177 or give it to the utility company. According to the Farmers' Almanac, you should put the following items on your November checklist to lower your winter energy bills:

  • Reverse your ceiling fan's direction
  • Seal your windows and doors
  • Invest in a programmable thermostat
  • Schedule a checkup for your furnace and chimney
Scale Back Thanksgiving Spending

According to the Farm Bureau, the average Thanksgiving dinner for 10 cost $53.31 in 2021 -- a 14% increase over 2020. This year, many experts predict that the cost of the traditional feast will rise to $60 or more, with some people budgeting up to $100 thanks to the effects of inflation.

The easiest and most festive way to slash that bill is to host a potluck, which not only saves money, but alleviates the stress that goes along with having to cook everything yourself.

Another option is to take advantage of store giveaways. For example, a partnership between Walmart and the cashback app Ibotta lets you take home Thanksgiving dinner for free . Just sign up for a free Ibotta account and add the 10 featured items, which, together, make a full Thanksgiving meal for five. Visit Walmart and purchase the items, then submit your receipt to Ibotta for a full refund.

If you need only a bird, BJ's Wholesale Club is giving away free turkeys to members who spend $150 between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10.

Strategize for Black Friday, and Winter Gift-Giving in General

The day after Thanksgiving is still the biggest shopping day of the year, but the pandemic changed the nature of winter sales, and Black Friday discounts now run all month long.

Best Buy, Target, Chewy, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and Macy's have already dropped prices on select items and will be adding new deals throughout the month. Others, like JCPenney, Costco and Sam's Club have unveiled their Black Friday ads and shopping guides.

With sales scattered throughout the month on a store-by-store basis, you'll have to do more legwork and keep track of which store is offering the best deals and when. On the bright side, you can now spread your holiday shopping throughout the month without having to pick and choose your targets on a single chaotic day.

Take the No-Spend November Challenge

No-Spend November is an informal annual contest that challenges people to head into the holiday season with their finances in fighting shape. Sites like SimplyRealMom offer printable checklists if you wish, but the rules are fairly simple -- and you don't actually have to spend no money. The trick is to spend money only on the things you truly need.

So if it's not essential, don't buy it.

Start by examining your September and October statements to see what you spent on things you could have lived without -- saving that amount of money is your goal.

You can, of course, enjoy Thanksgiving and begin holiday shopping on Black Friday, but don't splurge on anything that isn't crucial. If you have kids, tell them to make their Halloween candy last. Most importantly, if you slip up, take a mulligan, start over, and don't give up on the whole month.

Choose the Right Health Insurance Plan

Nov. 1 is the start of open enrollment for Marketplace healthcare, and the window to enroll, re-enroll or change your plan closes on Jan. 15. Now is the time to do the tedious but necessary work of browsing 2023 plans to find the policy that gives you the right blend between affordable monthly premiums and deductibles that won't bankrupt you in case of the worst.

Shopping for health insurance doesn't exactly bring the same level of joy as planning for Thanksgiving or shopping for Christmas, but it's hard to imagine that anything you do in November will have a bigger impact on your finances in 2023.

