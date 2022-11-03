ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church set to reopen

By Zane Hogue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDQOp_0ixvcEdF00

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After three years of planning and rebuilding, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in St. Landry Parish is ready to open its doors once again.

Pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Reverend Gerald Toussaint told News 10 that “The process started out in a dark place with the church burning. The church was 147 years old and all of a sudden someone burns it down to the ground and you don’t know what the future is going to hold or how it will get rebuilt. But we had faith we were going to rebuild.”

Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money

After the church burned down in 2019, Toussaint said that donations came from all over the world to help rebuild.

“God has used a whole lot of people to get it done and we can’t give no credit but to the good lord that it was done that way; because we had donations from all 50 states and 20 other countries so we know we had help from somewhere, it was a divine help,” Toussaint said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

When the congregation walks into the service on Sunday, Toussaint told News 10 that they will feel like conquerors.

“I’m familiar with a scripture that says “No weapon formed against us shall prosper because we are more than conquerors” and when we go in Sunday morning this is how we’re going to feel, like conquerors, because we’ve overcome,” Toussaint said. “God has restored us and given us back a building that was much nicer than the one we had before. Rising from the ashes!”

The first service in the new Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will be on Nov. 6 at 2:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
theadvocate.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the interstate, according to DOTD. Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police. No fatalities were reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
JENNINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTBS

Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
WWL-TV

Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard

NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. The free two-day event will take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas. “I am exceptionally proud of my team and the work they’ve put into […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy