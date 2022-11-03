Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

