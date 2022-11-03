ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KFDM-TV

Close friend remembers murder victim: "It's hurting a lot"

BEAUMONT — A close friend of Marilu Lopez-Berrios is remembering her as a good mother who would do anything for her children. Now, those children are left wondering why their mother was killed and her body left in a wooded area off Broussard Road in north Beaumont. Police say...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 7th, 2022

Calls To Services (October 30 to November 6, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-three (53) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

11/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, 7258 Choupique Road, Sulphur — sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; criminal conspiracy; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000l direct contempt of court. Bond: $257,500.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

Juvenile suspects almost hit high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies said juvenile suspects put themselves and others at risk after almost hitting a high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment. Deputies recently responded to two complaints from the 7600 block of FM 3180 in the Cove area. The complaints were in reference...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide

An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
CLEVELAND, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy