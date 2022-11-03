Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff's deputies arrest suspect they link to burglaries in Tyler County
TEXAS — Tyler County Sheriff's deputies were able to obtain evidence linking Dustin Brooks, 46, to a burglary in the Colmesneil area while investigating him for a number of other burglaries in the county. Read the press release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office below:. While investigating Dustin Lee...
TxDOT held conference to address deadly 22-year streak of deadly crashes on Texas roads, highways
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are asking for everyone’s help to end a deadly streak that has gone on for more than two decades on Texas roads. "For 22 years, on Texas highways, someone has lost a loved one," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. At least ten people...
KFDM-TV
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
KFDM-TV
Close friend remembers murder victim: "It's hurting a lot"
BEAUMONT — A close friend of Marilu Lopez-Berrios is remembering her as a good mother who would do anything for her children. Now, those children are left wondering why their mother was killed and her body left in a wooded area off Broussard Road in north Beaumont. Police say...
KFDM-TV
Nederland City Clerk killed in crash: "She was a constant positive light"
NEDERLAND — The Nederland community and many others in Southeast Texas are mourning the death of City Clerk Gay Ferguson, killed in a head-on crash caused by another driver in Louisiana. Her 3-year-old grandson was injured. Louisiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck went thru the...
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
Police: Woman missing since Wednesday has been located
According to a Clear Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Marilu Lopez-Berrios was last seen at 5 a.m. Wednesday in 1200 block of San Jacinto St, Beaumont, Texas.
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 7th, 2022
Calls To Services (October 30 to November 6, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-three (53) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
Officials give updated timeline on when new hospital in Orange could be completed
ORANGE, Texas — Help for those living in the city of Orange could soon be a lot closer to home. The City of Orange has been without a hospital since 2017. The lack of a medical city has brought about issues for many residents including Maria Briggs. Briggs said...
Lake Charles American Press
11/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, 7258 Choupique Road, Sulphur — sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; criminal conspiracy; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000l direct contempt of court. Bond: $257,500.
Police using No Shave November to help two Jasper County first responders, their 6-year-old daughter
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Police Department is using No Shave November to raise money for two area first responders and their 6-year-old daughter. Jason Hollyfield and Tiffany Hollyfield work for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jason Hollyfield is a lieutenant investigator and his wife is a dispatcher.
KFDM-TV
Police release image of car they believe may be linked to drive-by shooting on Fonville
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are releasing images of a vehicle they say may be linked to a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Fonville, injuring a man in the same home where two children were struck in a drive-by a week ago. Police responded to a shots fire call at...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Man charged with murder after leading BPD to body of ex-girlfriend in field
BEAUMONT — A man is charged with murder and jailed in Jefferson County after leading Beaumont police to the body of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in a field off Broussard Road near Tram. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has set bond at $950,000 for Jose Lopez, 37,...
Juvenile suspects almost hit high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies said juvenile suspects put themselves and others at risk after almost hitting a high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment. Deputies recently responded to two complaints from the 7600 block of FM 3180 in the Cove area. The complaints were in reference...
Sallie Curtis Elementary hosting food drive to help Southeast Texas families in need this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Sallie Curtis Elementary School and Some Other Place teamed up for a food drive on Monday. They joined forces to collect canned goods, just in time for the holidays. Some Other Place a place where people of all faiths come together to provide services of all...
Beaumont man charged in death of missing woman after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old Beaumont man is charged with murder after leading police to the body of his missing ex-girlfriend. Jose Wil Lopez admitted to his involvement in the death of Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. On Friday, officials issued a...
bluebonnetnews.com
Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide
An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1