Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
theaggie.org
ASUCD fall election endorsements: Consider the following
The Editorial Board endorses three candidates for ASUCD Senate as well as the uncontested International Student Representative and External Affairs Vice President candidates. The Editorial Board was impressed by third-year international relations major Celene Aridin, who is running for EAVP uncontested. Aridin said that if elected, she would work to make ASUCD more approachable and the association’s work more digestible in an effort to increase student engagement. She also hopes to help students better understand how UC Davis’s funding is distributed. We believe that Aridin’s commitment to transparency and understanding of the EAVP role make her a great person to represent students’ interests and communicate between the student body and government effectively.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo school board trustee outspends opponent by 24 times
VALLEJO – Vallejo school board Trustee John Fox significantly outspent fellow Trustee Tony Gross as the two incumbents face off for a single seat in next week’s election after the school district moved to local area elections, according to campaign finance forms reviewed by the Vallejo Sun. Gross,...
theaggie.org
UC Davis student entrepreneurs are driven by art and community, not profit
Students share how selling their art at the Davis Art Market gives them a creative outlet. The Davis Art Market serves as a hub for art creators, small-business owners and vendors to share and sell their things to the Davis community. Along 3rd Street, one can find an array of products lining the sidewalk — including crochet hats, unique fashion pieces, handmade jewelry and customized acrylic nail sets.
theaggie.org
We must all do our part to ensure the health of Aggies this winter
The UC Davis college experience is finally starting to resemble life before the pandemic — let’s keep it that way. It finally seems like things are going back to “normal” — most instruction is in-person, the CoHo reopened The Fickle Pickle deli and, believe it or not, Unitrans is no longer accepting applications for new drivers. Downtown is also alive and bustling, with packed farmers markets and vibrant nightlife. However, with this revitalization of Davis comes the slightly concerning sentiment that “COVID is over.”
Comments / 0