The Editorial Board endorses three candidates for ASUCD Senate as well as the uncontested International Student Representative and External Affairs Vice President candidates. The Editorial Board was impressed by third-year international relations major Celene Aridin, who is running for EAVP uncontested. Aridin said that if elected, she would work to make ASUCD more approachable and the association’s work more digestible in an effort to increase student engagement. She also hopes to help students better understand how UC Davis’s funding is distributed. We believe that Aridin’s commitment to transparency and understanding of the EAVP role make her a great person to represent students’ interests and communicate between the student body and government effectively.

13 HOURS AGO