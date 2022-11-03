Read full article on original website
Missouri to release final grants for small businesses impacted by COVID
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri Department of Economic Development has recently released the Small Business Grant Program eligibility guidelines. The state has allocated $10 million for small businesses impacted negatively by COVID-19. $2 million of that is reserved for minority and women-owned businesses. The Program is funded through the U. S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Supporting your community while Christmas shopping
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s still 47 days away, but retailers have already highlighted special Christmas deals. And, how much you spend will make a big impact on the stores and the communities they serve. “I prefer to go you know, in person, I want to touch it. I...
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Bright Futures Joplin Food Drive
JOPLIN, Mo — A local bank is working on more than just deposits, withdrawals and consumer loans. Oak Star Bank in Joplin is currently in the midst of a food drive for Bright Futures Joplin. The bank opened its doors at 20th and Connecticut in 2020. Representatives are asking...
What you need to know before heading to Missouri polls
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot. You can double-check that you...
A “game-changer” for recycling in Noel
NOEL, Mo. — Residents in and around Noel now have a new recycling option thanks to a new recycling trailer in the parking lot of the old “Harps” grocery store off Main Street. It was made possible thanks to a grant written by students at Noel Elementary,...
Joplin WIC continues yearly contract
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin City Health Department” recently announced the continuation of some helpful services. The Women, Infants, and Children, or “WIC” services will be continued throughout next year. The services include a nutritional program for pregnant women, new mothers, and children up to...
“The Lord’s Diner” goes mobile with a food truck
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg ministry is taking its show on the road. An anonymous donor is helping “The Lord’s Diner” with the purchase of a brand-new food truck. They intend to use it to feed even more food-insecure residents in Southeast Kansas. The ministry has...
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
A Newton County Highway is dedicated to a fallen hero
RACINE, Mo. — After 14 years, a Newton County Highway has been dedicated to a local fallen hero. A section of Route 43 is now known as the “Firefighter Tyler H. Casey Memorial Highway.”. For about seven miles, the dedicated section of 43 goes from Highway U, just...
Dozens gather for the 49th Annual Kansas Herpetological Society Meeting
JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered at Missouri Southern State University this Morning, capping off a weekend of events for the 49th Annual Kansas Herpetological Society Meeting. That’s right, reptiles and amphibians. “The Missouri Southern Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society” raised nearly $3,000 to bring the...
Pittsburg Salvation Army helps parents this Christmas
PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area organization is helping parents put gifts under the tree this Christmas. Families can now sign up for presents for their kids at the Pittsburg Salvation Army. Major Patricia Johnson says many of the items they’ll be giving to parents were brought in this weekend...
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
Newton County Republicans’ Annual “Free Bean Feed”
NEOSHO, Mo. — With the November general election just days away now, candidates are making their last campaign stops. This evening, the “Newton County Republican Central Committee” held its annual “Free Bean Feed.”. More than 300 people came out for dinner and to listen to several...
Showers, Isolated Thunder Tuesday, Cold by the Weekend
We are looking at showers and a few storms for tomorrow. Nothing severe is expected and the better chance for rain is going to be north of Interstate 44. Temperatures are mild through Thursday but we will see a sharp contrast by the weekend. High temperatures may struggle to reach 40 by Saturday.
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/05/22
Much cooler air has arrived with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. High pressure is building in behind last night’s storm system. This will bring clearing skies this weekend. On Sunday we will still have sunshine with temperatures starting to recover a little bit. Then cooler...
Veterans Voices: Dream Flight
NEOSHO, Mo. — One organization is helping make lasting memories for hundreds of Veterans around the country. This morning, it got the chance to give three local men a ride they’ll never forget. “We want this to be the best day of the rest of their lives, and...
