Gary, IN

KPVI Newschannel 6

Lake commissioner named treasurer for Association of Indiana Counties

CROWN POINT — The presiding officer of the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners has been selected to help lead the organization representing all Indiana counties at the Statehouse. Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, is the new treasurer for the Association of Indiana Counties and a member of its board...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order

(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
HOUSTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community

State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
INDIANA, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

WA voter turnout lagging behind pace of last midterm election

Voter turnout in Washington for Tuesday's election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Who's on the ballot for Tuesday's election

Tuesday’s election will determine who will be Pennsylvania’s next governor and the state’s next U.S. senator. In Luzerne County, the ballot also includes elections for two congressional districts, two state senate districts and six state House districts. The major party candidates for governor are Democrat Josh Shapiro...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Neurologist testifies in Taylor Parker trial: Her brain is abnormal

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A neurologist from New York testifies for the defense in the Taylor Parker trial on Monday that, according to his testing, her brain is abnormal, particularly in the frontal and temporal lobes. Parker murdered Reagan Hancock and cut her unborn baby from her womb on...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election notes

It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Here are some important details:. RESULTS: The Standard-Speaker will report on election results throughout the night and into early Wednesday at www.standardspeaker. .com. Be alerted to the latest developments by signing up for news alerts at www.standardspeaker. .com/newsletter. ON THE BALLOT: Locally, voters are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

