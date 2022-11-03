Read full article on original website
Medical Examiner: UWL student died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Faal died of drowning and had a high level of alcohol in his system.
James Peter Olsen
James Peter Olsen was born in St. Peter, Minn., on Sept. 4, 1937, to Christian Olsen and Elizabeth Tjernagel Olsen. He died peacefully in his sleep on the farm in Ontario, Wis., on Oct. 27, 2022, following a brief illness. “Jimmy,” brother Julian and sister Connie (both deceased) grew up...
Julie A. Downing
Julie A. Downing, 61, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 14, 1961, in Springfield, Minn. Julie married Michael Edwin Downing Sr. on Sept. 8, 2000, in Viroqua, Wis. She worked at Grede Foundry in Reedsburg. Julie...
