Ontario, WI

thecountyline.net

James Peter Olsen

James Peter Olsen was born in St. Peter, Minn., on Sept. 4, 1937, to Christian Olsen and Elizabeth Tjernagel Olsen. He died peacefully in his sleep on the farm in Ontario, Wis., on Oct. 27, 2022, following a brief illness. “Jimmy,” brother Julian and sister Connie (both deceased) grew up...
ONTARIO, WI
Julie A. Downing

Julie A. Downing, 61, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 14, 1961, in Springfield, Minn. Julie married Michael Edwin Downing Sr. on Sept. 8, 2000, in Viroqua, Wis. She worked at Grede Foundry in Reedsburg. Julie...
WONEWOC, WI

