ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor’s race

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azIHc_0ixvapmM00
1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in New York City on Thursday night for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election.

That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent even in a blue state like New York is a drastic marker of the party’s growing fears that next week’s midterm elections may deliver a wave of Republican victories around the country.

New York has more than twice as many registered Democrats than Republicans and has not voted for a Republican governor since George Pataki won a third term in 2002. But Democrats are facing national headwinds in this year’s midterm elections as the party in power, which typically bears the brunt of voter frustrations.

This year, those frustrations include stubborn inflation and a shaky economy, but in New York, Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has channeled fears over rising crime to open up a potential path to victory.

To boost voter turnout and generate enthusiasm, Thursday’s event at the all-female Barnard College was billed as a “Women’s Rally” and focused heavily on the history Hochul could make next week if she wins, becoming the first woman to be elected New York governor. Hochul became the first woman to serve as the state’s governor in August 2021, when she took over after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Zeldin, who has represented Long Island in Congress since 2015, is an ally of former President Donald Trump and objected to the 2020 election results after Trump made false claims of election fraud. That alliance, along with his opposition to abortion, was expected to leave Zeldin facing a very unlikely path to the governor’s mansion. But amid a string of high-profile violent incidents, Zeldin’s focus on crime appeared to be resonating in the final weeks.

Hochul — bookended by speeches from Harris, the first woman to be elected to the country’s second-highest office, and Hillary Clinton, the first woman to be a major party’s presidential nominee and New York’s first female senator — invoked the launch of the women’s suffrage movement in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848.

“To all of you but particularly to the women of New York, this is our moment,” Hochul said Thursday.

“As the governor said, you witnessed a lot of history on the stage this afternoon,” Harris said. She added, “We may be the first, but we are committed to not being the last.”

Hochul, Harris and Clinton all cast the governor as a defender of abortion rights, reviving a message that was initially expected to fire up Democratic voters this year and solidify candidates like Hochul after the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer ended the national right to an abortion.

“Of course they want to turn back the clock on abortion. They spent 50 years trying to make that happen,” Clinton said of Republicans. “They are determined to exercise control over who are, how we feel and believe and act in ways that I thought we had long left behind.”

Hochul poked at Zeldin’s comments this summer when he said, the day after the court ruling, that “the law in New York was exactly the same as it was the day before. Nothing changed, and I’m not going to change it.”

“You know why nothing changed in the state of New York? Because I’m the governor,” Hochul said to cheers Thursday.

She is expected to hold rallies this weekend in Brooklyn with former President Bill Clinton, who lives with his wife in New York, and in Manhattan with Bravo talk-show host Andy Cohen.

Republicans, seizing on Zeldin’s momentum, have sent their own political stars, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Glenn Youngkin, to the state in recent days to energize GOP voters sensing a rare opportunity to lead the state. Zeldin was holding a rally of his own Thursday near Albany with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3 House Republican.

Zeldin has repeatedly held news conferences in liberal New York City to decry violent crimes, including incidents on the subways, and to blame Hochul and Democrats. He’s downplayed his ties to Trump, appearing with the former president at a closed-door campaign fundraiser but not at any public rallies, as candidates elsewhere have done.

At a news conference Wednesday, Zeldin said he understands Democrats are shocked that he has made the race competitive, especially by repeatedly showing up in their stronghold, but he said Hochul missed an opportunity to be tough on crime as soon as she took over.

“She made decisions that have alienated a lot of New Yorkers, and even if they’re Democrats, they’re supporting us,” he said. “And as a consequence we are going to do well in New York City compared to Republican candidates in the past.”

Comments / 4

Nesta_One Love
4d ago

those 2 hags want to guarantee Zeldin's win! Go Lee Zeldin! Hilary looks like more of a man than Bill

Reply
6
sam
2d ago

Three sets of handcuffs please, they should be in prison for what they have done to New York and the rest of our once wonderful country

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office aide to Mike Pence, shifted his stances on early and mail-in voting issues, faced allegations that he possibly committed voter fraud and avoided taking part in forums or debates with Democratic candidate Destiny Wells during the fall campaign for the secretary of state office. Morales won the Republican nomination over current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan in the June party convention — even though he left low-level jobs in that office in 2009 and 2011 after being written up for poor work performance. He wrote an online column earlier this year in which he called the 2020 election a “scam” while pointing to unfounded claims former President Donald Trump and his allies have made about other states. Wells, a lawyer and Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, argued Morales was “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on improving Indiana’s troubles with low voter turnout.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

S. Carolina legislature's final effort to tweak abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state’s abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators and House members will meet one last time Wednesday morning to try to sort out a compromise between the House, which wants a near total abortion ban, and the Senate, which wants to tweak the current law that amounts to a ban about six weeks after conception. The full Senate is set to meet an hour after the committee to consider anything that passes with the House set to go into session Thursday if anything gets through the Senate. By law, this year’s General Assembly session ends Sunday. With the election of 124 House members earlier in the week, everything resets and all bills must start from the beginning of the legislative process in January.
The Associated Press

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court rulings in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. Ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to reach the nation’s highest court, while sitting in the office she uses for her design company in the Denver suburb of Littleton. The room was adorned with two crosses and a wooden plaque inscribed with a line from Ephesians: “I am God’s masterpiece.” Smith claims Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates her right to free speech over same-sex marriages, which she maintains are antithetical to her Christian values. Though Smith hasn’t yet expanded to her services to include wedding websites with her company, 303 Creative, she said she’s dreamed about doing so since she was a child. “Colorado is censoring and compelling my speech,” said Smith, who identifies as evangelical non-denominational. “Forcing me to communicate, celebrate and create for messages that go against my deeply held beliefs.”
LITTLETON, CO
The Associated Press

Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. It’s still unclear what was in the envelope. Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitutio n to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. They also say it would prevent the Legislature, should it undergo a shift to the right, from passing a so-called right-to-work law that would allow workers covered by union contracts to not pay dues. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying they think it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend Angela Clay, 29, and her two daughters, Latoya, 9, and Lakeisha, 6. Prosecutors said Black was in a jealous rage when he shot the three at their home. At the time, Black was on work release while serving time for shooting and wounding Clay’s estranged husband. Black previously sought to prove he was intellectually disabled in 2004, but that claim was rejected at the state and federal court level. Since then, other cases in both state and federal court have led to more finely tuned criteria for determining intellectual disability. Tennessee enacted a new law last year stating clearly that no defendant with an intellectual disability at the time of their crime can be executed. The law is retroactive, but with a catch. A defendant cannot file a new disability claim “if the issue of whether the defendant has an intellectual disability has been previously adjudicated on the merits.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Jenkins puts up 19, Iona knocks off Pennsylvania 78-50

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points as Iona beat Pennsylvania 78-50 on Monday night in a season opener. Quinn Slazinski scored 16 points and Nelly Junior Joseph finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Iona. Jordan Dingle led the way for the Quakers with 16 points. George Smith added 10 points and Max Lorca-Lloyd had nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Hofstra while Pennsylvania visits Missouri.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Associated Press

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (two, four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four) (six, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine) (seven, eleven, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty) Lucky For Life. 08-18-20-45-47, Lucky Ball: 15. (eight, eighteen, twenty, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Poker Lotto. JD-2C-4C-4H-9H (JD, 2C, 4C, 4H, 9H) Midday...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 on Monday night in a season opener. Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points. Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars. Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Sanogo has 19, UConn beats Stonehill 85-54

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo’s 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season on Monday night. Sanogo added six rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Hassan Diarra recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance). The Skyhawks were led in scoring by Isaiah Burnett, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Andrew Sims added 12 points for Stonehill. In addition, Max Zegarowski finished with eight points. UConn entered halftime up 38-19. Sanogo paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UConn outscored Stonehill in the second half by 12 points, with Karaban scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.
HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

Class 5A Texas high school football playoff pairings

Here are the Class 5A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 5A DIVISION I Region I El Paso Del Valle (9-1) vs. Abilene (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at El Paso’s Conquest Stadium
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy