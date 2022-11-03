Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Roseburg City offices will be closed for Veterans Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has announced city buildings will close Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Officials say Roseburg city parks will be open to the public and the library will be open Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Firefighters and...
kpic
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
kpic
Benton County to offer updated COVID-19 bivalent booster at upcoming vaccine events
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department says updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be made available to everyone 5 years and older at upcoming vaccine events. No appointment is needed, boosters will be given out as supplies last. Officials say the updated vaccine has been approved for...
kpic
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election
EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
kpic
Oregon volleyball goes for a sweep of Washington schools
EUGENE, Ore. — Another Ducks team dominated over the weekend. Oregon volleyball took down No. 19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?
kpic
Sheriff: Traffic stop in Roseburg turns into pursuit, shootout, standoff with suspect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee and drove out Lookingglass...
kpic
Saving Grace holds no-fee adoption event for cats; issues 'urgent plea' for foster homes
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving the adoption fee for currently available cats through Saturday, November 11 in anticipation of taking on 80 cats from one location in the coming weeks. All cats and kittens up for adoption during the fee waived adoption event will...
kpic
Oregon volleyball beats Washington State
Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
kpic
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football
BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
kpic
Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
kpic
UO's Christian Gonzalez shines against former team
EUGENE, Ore. — The latest AP college football poll just dropped. The Ducks moved up to No. 6, while their next opponent, Washington, re-entered the rankings at No. 24. We're going to have all week to preview that rivalry game. This time, we’re looking back on Saturday and, specifically,...
Comments / 0