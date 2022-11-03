ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Roseburg City offices will be closed for Veterans Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has announced city buildings will close Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Officials say Roseburg city parks will be open to the public and the library will be open Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Firefighters and...
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election

EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
Oregon volleyball beats Washington State

Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football

BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
UO's Christian Gonzalez shines against former team

EUGENE, Ore. — The latest AP college football poll just dropped. The Ducks moved up to No. 6, while their next opponent, Washington, re-entered the rankings at No. 24. We're going to have all week to preview that rivalry game. This time, we’re looking back on Saturday and, specifically,...
