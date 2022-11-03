U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips

Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Government Takes Stake in Kuaishou, Short Video Rival to TikTok
The Chinese government is understood to have taken a small but significant equity stake in Kuaishou, China’s second largest short video platform and a direct rival to Douyin, the Chinese half of TikTok. The stake was acquired through Beijing Radio and Television Station, which is controlled by the Beijing municipal government. It invested RMB1.01 million ($140,000) for a 1% per cent stake in Beijing Kuaishou Technology, the mainland Chinese unit of Kuaishou, according to records on Chinese corporate data provider Qichacha, cited by media including the South China Morning Post. The unit also holds broadcast licenses and is majority-owned by Kuaishou’s co-founder...
NBC Philadelphia
China's Exports Unexpectedly Shrink in October, Badly Missing Expectations for Growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 27,876.20 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in...
NBC Philadelphia
Obama to Democrats: ‘Sulking and Moping Is Not an Option'
The Democratic Party's most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping...
NBC Philadelphia
Biden, Obama, Trump Make Final Midterm Push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania was the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
NBC Philadelphia
Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms
Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Tuesday's upcoming midterm elections and encouraged "independent-minded" people to vote for a Republican Congress. A Republican-controlled Congress with a Democratic president would make it less likely for major changes impacting tech platforms to become law. New Twitter owner Elon Musk weighed in on...
Renault, China’s Geely announced powertrain joint venture
BEIJING (AP) — Renault SA and China’s Geely announced plans Tuesday for a jointly owned venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Use Pay Transparency to Negotiate a Better Salary
An increasing number of states are requiring employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings. Job seekers can use salary information as a starting point to ask the right questions, which can help them get to the top of the pay range. Knowing the salary range can also help job...
California settles with automaker in Volkswagen emissions scandal
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later.German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement, both filed Monday. A judge will need to sign off on the settlement.Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler installed "defeat devices" in nearly 100,000 diesel passenger vehicles sold in California, the state said previously. The devices made it seem like the vehicles were meeting emissions requirements as they were undergoing testing, but on the...
NBC Philadelphia
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
Comments / 0