Paul Pelosi released from San Francisco hospital after attack by hammer-wielding assailant

By Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday nearly a week after being violently assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker .

Pelosi was released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after undergoing surgery for a skull fracture he suffered from blunt force trauma to his head and body by alleged attacker David DePape . Authorities said DePape broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco home and assaulted Pelosi.

In a statement released Thursday, the Pelosis thanked the emergency responders and hospital medical staff for the "excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment."

Paul Pelosi, 82, specifically thanked the 911 operator, who has been credited with saving Pelosi's life due to her actions that resulted in rapid response by authorities.The statement also noted that Pelosi will remain under doctors care as he endures a "long recovery process."

Details emerge in Paul Pelosi assaul: A break-in, a question, a conversation, a 911 call and then a hammer attack

DePape was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly breaking into the family's home, attacking Pelosi and calling out for the House Speaker, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack. He was charged with several crimes, i ncluding attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

DePape, 42, allegedly told police that after assaulting Pelosi, he was looking to hold the Speaker hostage and break "her kneecaps" if she did not respond to his questions truthfully.

The suspect pleaded not guilty Tuesday in his first court appearance since the Pelosi's attack, but will remain custody in San Francisco County Jail. A detention hearing for DePape is set for Friday.

A motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Ongoing investigation: Minutes passed before Capitol Police reviewed footage in Pelosi home break-in, reports say

Capitol Police chief: 'More resources' needed after attack on Paul Pelosi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paul Pelosi released from San Francisco hospital after attack by hammer-wielding assailant

Comments / 3

 

