Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Opinion | Reject Michels and Johnson; vote for democracy
The editorial board representing the 11 daily Wisconsin newspapers now owned by the Gannett chain was pretty blunt last week when it announced its endorsements for Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator. "Democracy is on the ballot on Nov. 8th," it declared. "And we believe that means a vote for Democrats...
captimes.com
State Debate: Is Josh Kahl being too cool in his race for re-election?, asks columnist Bruce Murphy
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy observes that the Wisconsin race for attorney general has been brutal. He adds that incumbent Democrat Josh Kahl has been cool under fire, but wonders if he's being too cool?. On his Recombobulation Area blog, Dan Shafer parses the latest Marquette University Law School poll and...
captimes.com
Midterm election puts Wisconsin's Capitol at a crossroads
The outcome of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday will set the state on one of two starkly different paths. Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, is running for reelection on a platform of restoring abortion access, cutting taxes for middle-class families and boosting funding for the state’s public education system. In reality — given that Republican control of the Legislature is all but guaranteed due in large part to the state’s electoral maps — Evers is running to play “goalie” for four more years, swatting away bills passed by GOP lawmakers.
captimes.com
Cap Times election roundup: Coverage of the 2022 Wisconsin Senate race
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is seeking a third term, fending off a challenge from Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Polls show Johnson with a slight lead. Marquette Law School poll: Wisconsin races ‘toss-ups’ one week out. With less than a week to go before Election Day, Wisconsin’s races...
captimes.com
Farmers split their support in Wisconsin governor's race
About 70 miles away from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' Capitol office are the rolling hills and rocky bluffs of Wonewoc, the town where Jim Goodman and his wife Rebecca ran an organic dairy and direct market beef farm for 40 years. Their farm was one of 2,515 lost since 2017 amid statewide issues with supply chains, a milk glut and plummeting commodity prices.
captimes.com
Q&A: At American Wine Project, Erin Rasmussen rethinks Wisconsin wine
In less than two weeks, Erin Rasmussen at American Wine Project drops her newest wine, the fastest one she makes. Wisco Nouveau shares a name, launch date and winemaking style with the more familiar Beaujolais Nouveau. It’s light and bright, low in alcohol and a little spritzy. That’s where...
Comments / 0