ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Opinion | Reject Michels and Johnson; vote for democracy

The editorial board representing the 11 daily Wisconsin newspapers now owned by the Gannett chain was pretty blunt last week when it announced its endorsements for Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator. "Democracy is on the ballot on Nov. 8th," it declared. "And we believe that means a vote for Democrats...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Midterm election puts Wisconsin's Capitol at a crossroads

The outcome of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday will set the state on one of two starkly different paths. Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, is running for reelection on a platform of restoring abortion access, cutting taxes for middle-class families and boosting funding for the state’s public education system. In reality — given that Republican control of the Legislature is all but guaranteed due in large part to the state’s electoral maps — Evers is running to play “goalie” for four more years, swatting away bills passed by GOP lawmakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Cap Times election roundup: Coverage of the 2022 Wisconsin Senate race

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is seeking a third term, fending off a challenge from Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Polls show Johnson with a slight lead. Marquette Law School poll: Wisconsin races ‘toss-ups’ one week out. With less than a week to go before Election Day, Wisconsin’s races...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Farmers split their support in Wisconsin governor's race

About 70 miles away from Democratic ​​​​Gov. Tony Evers' Capitol office are the rolling hills and rocky bluffs of Wonewoc, the town where Jim Goodman and his wife Rebecca ran an organic dairy and direct market beef farm for 40 years. Their farm was one of 2,515 lost since 2017 amid statewide issues with supply chains, a milk glut and plummeting commodity prices.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Q&A: At American Wine Project, Erin Rasmussen rethinks Wisconsin wine

In less than two weeks, Erin Rasmussen at American Wine Project drops her newest wine, the fastest one she makes. Wisco Nouveau shares a name, launch date and winemaking style with the more familiar Beaujolais Nouveau. It’s light and bright, low in alcohol and a little spritzy. That’s where...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy