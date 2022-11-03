Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WLKY.com
Utility bill assistance now available for Jefferson County residents; how to apply
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Jefferson County can begin receiving assistance to pay their utility bills as of Monday. The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Service started accepting applications for the services on Friday, Nov. 4. To apply, a person's income has to meet specific guidelines. If...
WLKY.com
Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
WLKY.com
Election Day preparations underway in southern Indiana
Ind. — Early voting wrapped up in Indiana at noon on Monday. Thousands of people showed up at the Clark County Judicial Center to cast their ballots since early voting started on Oct. 12. County Clerk Susan Popp says 4,769 people participated in early in-person voting in Clark...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday. Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Jefferson County sees more than 40,000 participate in early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40,000 in Jefferson County took advantage of early in-person no excuse voting, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Thursday saw 11,240 while Friday saw 13,455 people casting their ballot. The largest number of people came out Saturday with 15,366 participating at various polling...
wdrb.com
Thousands in Jefferson County show up for final day of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of more people showed up to early voting polling locations around Jefferson County on Saturday. The lines at Paristown Hall moved very quickly and the average time people were inside was about 10 minutes. Election officials say the turnout has been very high. Some first...
WLKY.com
All you need to know before voting in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparation is key to helping the midterm elections run smoothly. All voters need to know before Election Day in Jefferson County is just a click away. The Jefferson County Clerk's website has all the last-minute voting details, including where to vote. Voters can enter their address to find their polling location and even view a sample ballot to see what it will look like before filling it out in person.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
