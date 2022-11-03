Lancaster County judge hears arguments in trial of ex-LPD officer accused of assault

Read full article on original website
Man who drove car into Omaha Halloween event booked into jail
OMAHA — The man who drove a car into a crowded Halloween event in northern Omaha was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Friday. Dontavius Levering, 31, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon — in this case, a vehicle — to commit a felony, according to jail records. He had been recovering at an area hospital from gunshot wounds.
Ashland mayor, longtime firefighter dies
Ashland mayor and longtime local firefighter Richard “Rick” Grauerholz has died, the city’s Fire Department announced Saturday. Grauerholz, 74, died Friday. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Ashland. He was elected mayor in 2014 and again in 2018...
Election turnout in Lancaster County expected to top 55%
If you're voting in Tuesday's election, chances are you may have already returned your ballot. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively believes nearly 40% of the ballots he expects to be cast in the general election have already been returned to his office by early voters. As of Monday, 44,350...
