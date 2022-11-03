Lancaster County judge hears arguments in trial of ex-LPD officer accused of assault

OMAHA — The man who drove a car into a crowded Halloween event in northern Omaha was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Friday. Dontavius Levering, 31, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon — in this case, a vehicle — to commit a felony, according to jail records. He had been recovering at an area hospital from gunshot wounds.

