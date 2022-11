Monday night's matchup between the 76ers and Suns will feature two teams battling through early-season health issues. Philadelphia was forced to play without Joel Embiid in its last three games after the All-Star center came down with a non-COVID illness. The Sixers also recently received some bad news regarding James Harden's status. The 2017-18 MVP will miss extended time after suffering a tendon strain in his right foot.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO