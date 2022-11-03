ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pulse oximeters are inaccurate in people with darker skin, studies suggest. Now the FDA is reviewing.

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gABwL_0ixvZE5q00
Pulse oximeters are often used to gauge symptoms of respiratory illnesses. Getty Images / SDI Productions
Pulse oximeters are often used to gauge symptoms of respiratory illnesses. Getty Images / SDI Productions

A Food and Drug Administration panel discussed Tuesday several studies that found pulse oximeters may give less accurate readings for people with darker skin tones.

The studies found the devices, which are used to measure a person’s blood oxygen level, register higher oxygen level readings in people with darker skin tones, according to the FDA.

The devices were critical in making care decisions for COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic, leading many experts to believe that their unreliability contributed to the pandemic’s disproportionate toll on communities of color, which have seen higher mortality rates.

But studies that cast doubt on the the devices’ effectiveness on people with darker skin date back decades, long before the pandemic.

Health and wellness: What you need to know about RSV, the flu and virus myths

More: Doctor who performed abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim sues Indiana AG over records

COVID 'brought everything to the forefront'

The problem had been identified as early as 1990 by Amal Jubran, a pulmonologist at Loyola University Medical Center in Illinois.

“It never got any traction, then the COVID pandemic brought everything to the forefront,” Jubran told USA TODAY.

That was in part because health care providers had a work-a-around available if they suspected someone's oxygen levels were low despite healthy oximeter readings, according to Steven Gay, a clinical professor of internal medicine in the University of Michigan Medical School's pulmonary and critical care division.

They could instead use an arterial blood gas test, which is considered the gold standard and requires drawing blood from the artery, Gay said.

But the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and strained resources. Blood gas tests became scarce at many facilities, causing a greater reliance on the oximeters, Gay said.

"We were in a situation of doing the very best we could with what had available to us," Gay told USA TODAY.

Study nudges FDA

It wasn't until Gay and his colleagues treating patients at the University of Michigan Hospital early in the pandemic began to notice discrepancies between oximeter and blood gas test results in darker skinned patients.

"We realized, 'oh my gosh,' in the past there had been prior work showing that the pulse oximeter was less accurate in darkly pigmented patients," Michael Sjoding, a fellow University of Michigan clinical professor, told USA TODAY. "What was described in these older studies might still be happening."

That led to a 2020 study by Gay, Sjoding and their colleagues that found in one analysis that 11.7% of Black patients registered higher than accurate oxygen levels on pulse oximeters compared to 3.6% of white patients.

The study prompted the FDA to issue an advisory in February of last year warning patients and providers to consider the limitations and “risks of inaccuracy” in pulse oximeters.

A 2022 study by Jubran and a colleague published in the peer-reviewed European-Respiratory Journal found that inaccurate oximeter readings in darker skinned patients remained “unchanged” in 32 years.

Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended oxygen therapy for patients who registered oxygen saturation levels lower than 90%.

Patients in the University of Michigan study who received inaccurate oximeter readings posted saturation levels of 92% to 96%, when their levels were actually 88%, meeting the 90% or below threshold for oxygen therapy set by the CDC.

Pulse oximeters clasp around a finger tip and use light to measure oxygen in the blood. The general hypothesis is that darker skin pigmentation interferes with the passage of light, rendering inaccurate results, Jubran said. That’s why the FDA, for example, recommends removing any nail polish before using an oximeter.

The problem is believed to impact both FDA-approved oximeters used by healthcare professionals and over-the-counter versions available to the public. The FDA does not regulate the latter.

No timeline for recommendations

Tuesday’s meeting was just the first step in the FDA’s review process on the pulse oximeters.

After hearing from experts, the panel will deliberate how to develop testing oximeters to best ensure accuracy for all skin pigmentations, and whether pulse oximeters should be labeled with warnings about their limitations, according to an executive summary of the FDA panel meeting.

Amoxicillin shortage: US shortage fueled by surge in pediatric RSV cases

Its task is to ultimately present recommendations for the FDA to vote on.

An FDA spokesperson told USA TODAY said the agency considered the issue a "high priority," but offered no timeline on the process.

Sjolding said it was key to continue spreading awareness on the oximeters' limitations across the medical community.

For consumers who might rely on oximeters at home, Sjolding said it may be wise to take note of your oxygen level before you get sick.

"If your reading is normally 98% and now it's dropped down to 93%," Sjolding said. "That's a big drop and even though it may [appear to] be normal, it might not be normal."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pulse oximeters are inaccurate in people with darker skin, studies suggest. Now the FDA is reviewing.

Comments / 1

Related
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
News-Medical.net

Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2

In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net

Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests

The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
MedicalXpress

Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract

Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today

Study finds which blood thinner is least likely to cause internal bleeding

For people with atrial fibrillation, doctors can prescribe direct oral anticoagulant drugs to lower the risk of stroke, a typical result of the condition. A new observational study finds that one of these drugs, apixaban, is associated with a reduced risk of a common anticoagulant side effect: gastrointestinal bleeding. The...
docwirenews.com

Progression to CKD After COVID-19-Related AKI

Patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) are at risk of progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). AKI is a common complication associated with COVID-19. Thiago Terzian Ganadjian, MD, and colleagues at Universidade Federal Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, conducted a study to examine the frequency and association of clinical variables in patients who developed CKD and ESRD following AKI related to COVID-19.
FLORIDA STATE
Tu Salud

Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer

A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
cohaitungchi.com

Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System

Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
mayoclinicproceedings.org

Portopulmonary Hypertension in Nontransplanted Patients: Results of the Largest US Single-Institution Registry

To explore clinical characteristics, risk profiles, and outcomes of patients with portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH) who have contraindications to liver transplant (LT). From the largest US single-institution registry of patients with PoPH, we analyzed 160 patients who did not receive LT between 1988 to 2019. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)–pertinent characteristics, hemodynamic features, treatments, and risk stratification were compared at baseline, first follow-up visit, and censor/death time.
cohaitungchi.com

Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension

Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Symptoms and prevention:. Diagnosis and causes:. Risk...
Medical News Today

What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)

Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
The Independent

Long Covid causes erectile dysfunction and hair loss as symptoms list widens

Hair loss and erectile dysfunction have joined the list of long Covid symptoms, according to new research.The study found that while the most common symptoms include loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, bowel incontinence and limb swelling.Patterns of symptoms tended to be grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems, and then a broader range of symptoms.As well as spotting a wider set of symptoms, researchers also identified key groups and behaviour that put people at increased risk of developing long...
neurologylive.com

Akt Activator IPL344 Demonstrates Safety, Signs of Efficacy in Phase 1/2 Study of ALS

By comparing results with pooled placebo groups from the PRO-ACT database, the data showed a 67% slower ALSFRS-R progression with IPL344. Findings from the first in-human study (NCT03652805) of IPL344 (Immunity Pharma), an Akt activator, showed that the treatment was generally safe for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and demonstrated signals of efficacy on the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) assessment.1.
FLORIDA STATE
Managed Healthcare Executive

FDA Updates for the Week of Oct. 31, 2022

The FDA has approved a hepatitis B therapy for adolescents and an oral MEK inhibitor to treat blood cancers. The regulatory agency has granted priority review for an adult RSV vaccine but extended the review for a Pompe disease therapy. Additionally, CytoDyn has withdrawn its BLA for an HIV therapy.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Dupixent Reduced Symptom Burden in Patients With CRSwNP Over 52 Weeks

Symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps can be a burden for patients, but Dupixent was able to successfully reduce the number of days with severe symptoms. More patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) reported mild symptoms or symptom-free days (SFD) compared with placebo after treatment with Dupixent (dupilumab), according to an analysis of SINUS-24 and SINUS-52 conducted after the trials. The results were presented at AMCP Nexus, held October 11-14, 2022, in National Harbor, Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

669K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy