Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
fox42kptm.com
After early lead, Huskers lose another one-score game for third straight loss
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football scored an early touchdown and led 10-0 at halftime over Minnesota, but could not maintain their advantage as the Gophers scored 20 straight points in the second half to steal the victory 20-13 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers have now...
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: The Old Market on an Autumn Sunday
Omaha — It was a warm autumn Sunday, and lots of people headed down to the Old Market to stroll, eat, and shop. Here are a few scenes from one of Omaha's premiere destinations.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Children's Museum announces the hiring of new CEO
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Omaha Children's Museum is welcoming a new chief executive officer. Fawn Taylor will soon join the Museum after a nationwide search was conducted over the past year. Taylor previously worked at the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative. She served as vice president of Family and Community...
fox42kptm.com
Dance to the music! It's National Saxophone Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Saxophone Day celebrates the birthday of the inventor of the instrument - Adolphe Sax, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Sax was born on November 6, 1814. He would go on to create multiple musical instruments including the saxophone. By the early 1840s, Sax had multiple styles...
fox42kptm.com
Funeral for Ashland's Mayor will be on Saturday
ASHLAND, Neb. (KPTM) — The funeral services for Ashland, Nebraska's Mayor will be held on Saturday, November 12, according to the obituary. Mayor Richard "Rick" Grauerholz, 74, died on Friday, November 4 at his home. He had served the Ashland community as mayor for eight years. He had also...
fox42kptm.com
DougCo Election Commissioner says county is ready for Election Day
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It was a busy day on Monday at the Douglas County Election Commission office as they started counting early voting ballots. And, the person in charge says no one needs to worry about election fraud. “We've got numerous levels of processes and protections in place...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha's Entertainment and Arts Awards announce this year's nominees, ceremony Jan. 29th
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After going virtual last year, Omaha's Entertainment and Arts Awards (OEAA) returned to town- this year, in-person. “Celebrating with you, dancing with you, sharing in these actual moments together,” said Aly Peeler, Vice President of the OEAA board. For the last 16 years, OEAA has...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
fox42kptm.com
Society of St. Vincent de Paul host 18th annual Winter Coat & Apparel Giveaway
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – Hundreds lined up Saturday to receive free winter clothes at the 18th annual Winter Coat and Apparel Giveaway by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “There’s a great need out there, I found,” said Cindy Engelkamp, volunteer for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. "People live paycheck-to-paycheck and we’re just helping them relieve some of that stress.”
fox42kptm.com
James Bond, board games, and reindeer among fun things to do the week of November 7
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — James Bond movies, music bingo and trivia, book club, game cart, and live reindeer among the fun things to do the week of November 7. The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St., will be hosting Bond Movie Mondays with two Sean Connery Bond movies on Monday, November 7, according to the event Facebook page.
fox42kptm.com
Volunteers, organizations fill 200 backpacks for homeless veterans
BELLEVUE, Neb.—Toiletries, clothes, gloves, hats and scarves were just some of the items to help homeless vets get through the cold months ahead. At Bellevue University's Military Veteran Services Center, volunteers stuffed those items into backpacks. They will go to the Siena Francis House, which will present them to those it helps at its annual Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11.
