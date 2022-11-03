ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Omaha Children's Museum announces the hiring of new CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Omaha Children's Museum is welcoming a new chief executive officer. Fawn Taylor will soon join the Museum after a nationwide search was conducted over the past year. Taylor previously worked at the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative. She served as vice president of Family and Community...
OMAHA, NE
Dance to the music! It's National Saxophone Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Saxophone Day celebrates the birthday of the inventor of the instrument - Adolphe Sax, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Sax was born on November 6, 1814. He would go on to create multiple musical instruments including the saxophone. By the early 1840s, Sax had multiple styles...
OMAHA, NE
Funeral for Ashland's Mayor will be on Saturday

ASHLAND, Neb. (KPTM) — The funeral services for Ashland, Nebraska's Mayor will be held on Saturday, November 12, according to the obituary. Mayor Richard "Rick" Grauerholz, 74, died on Friday, November 4 at his home. He had served the Ashland community as mayor for eight years. He had also...
ASHLAND, NE
OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
Society of St. Vincent de Paul host 18th annual Winter Coat & Apparel Giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – Hundreds lined up Saturday to receive free winter clothes at the 18th annual Winter Coat and Apparel Giveaway by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “There’s a great need out there, I found,” said Cindy Engelkamp, volunteer for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. "People live paycheck-to-paycheck and we’re just helping them relieve some of that stress.”
OMAHA, NE
James Bond, board games, and reindeer among fun things to do the week of November 7

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — James Bond movies, music bingo and trivia, book club, game cart, and live reindeer among the fun things to do the week of November 7. The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St., will be hosting Bond Movie Mondays with two Sean Connery Bond movies on Monday, November 7, according to the event Facebook page.
OMAHA, NE
Volunteers, organizations fill 200 backpacks for homeless veterans

BELLEVUE, Neb.—Toiletries, clothes, gloves, hats and scarves were just some of the items to help homeless vets get through the cold months ahead. At Bellevue University's Military Veteran Services Center, volunteers stuffed those items into backpacks. They will go to the Siena Francis House, which will present them to those it helps at its annual Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11.
BELLEVUE, NE

