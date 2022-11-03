BELLEVUE, Neb.—Toiletries, clothes, gloves, hats and scarves were just some of the items to help homeless vets get through the cold months ahead. At Bellevue University's Military Veteran Services Center, volunteers stuffed those items into backpacks. They will go to the Siena Francis House, which will present them to those it helps at its annual Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11.

