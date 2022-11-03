Read full article on original website
Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county
Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
ABC 33/40 News
State health department says influenza activity unusually severe among children in Alabama
The Alabama Department of Public Health said Monday that pediatric leaders across the state are warning families about unusually high and severe influenza activity throughout the state, especially in children. “This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early in the season since the 2009 Influenza A/H1N1...
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Alcohol control system paying big dividends for Alabamians
Last year, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board returned $361 million to communities and citizens to help fund essential state services such as mental health, women’s and children’s programs, education and law enforcement. Since the ABC Board’s creation 85 years ago, those revenues have totaled more than $8.6...
Alabama could flirt with record highs next week
Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
wbrc.com
Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015
Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman dies after single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 31-year-old Jamarria E. Montgomery was seriously injured when the SUV she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials said the crash...
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
As Flu cases rise and ERs are slammed, Birmingham doctors explain what patients should know about viruses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As flu cases continue to rise and emergency rooms are slammed, doctors with Children’s of Alabama say there are things to consider when your child is sick. Michele Kong with Children’s of Alabama says they have seen an unprecedented amount of ER visits relating to flu and RSV, even more so than […]
WSFA
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama | Artist Monier Emaish: Gallery Monier | 11.7
On Friday December 2nd at 5:00PM, Monier will be having an event at Gallery Monier with fellow artists Sarah Mason & Timothy Poe. Make sure to stop by!
ABC 33/40 News
Local organizations work to promote 'suicide prevention' in Jefferson county schools
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To combat that statistic, some Jefferson County organizations are working together to encourage suicide prevention and awareness. 'Fine Art Find Life', Birmingham City Schools, and 'Putting People First' held...
Family of Alabama student who drowned files wrongful death lawsuit against Tuscaloosa bar he visited before he died
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of University of Alabama student Garrett Walker has filed a lawsuit against Gray Lady bar, citing negligence and wrongful death in the death of their son on Nov. 7, 2021. The lawsuit claims after not being able to reach his son, Garrett’s dad, Andrew Walker, went to the Gray […]
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa man arrested, charged with spreading 'obscene matter' involving child
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Tuscaloosa man is facing 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17. The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said 34-year-old Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad was indicted on Wednesday October 5. He was taken into custody Friday, October 28.
