WSAW
Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year. “It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
Missing Stevens Point woman located safe
A Stevens Point woman reported missing by her family is safe and is not considered endangered, according to a statewide crime bulletin. Police reached out to the public over the weekend for help in locating 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself.
WSAW
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion. What would you do if you win?
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend’s Powerball is set to be the world’s biggest-ever lotto prize, worth a whopping $1.6 billion. That makes it the largest national lottery jackpot in the Guinness World Record. Wisconsin Lottery officials said 56.9% of the money from each ticket sold goes to...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WSAW
Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
95.5 FM WIFC
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
Wausau area obituaries November 2, 2022
Blaine G. Mallo, passed away October 28, 2022, after a valiant battle with lung cancer, at his home with his family by his side. He was 57. Blaine was born June 25, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Mary (Hink) Mallo. He graduated from DC Everest, where he played hockey, a lifelong passion of his. He was known as “Mr. Music Man” in high school- known for jamming to Rock n’ Roll. He was a self-employed Carpenter who strived for perfection every time, all the time. He especially enjoyed the last five years, working with Matt and Chris, a truly great team. Blaine loved speed and playing in the mud on his RZR, often going on trips with Sara and their riding groups “Up North” and to Michigan. He conquered challenges his whole life and found a foundation in his Christian faith at Eagle Brook Church, where he was a member and was a leader in divorce care. Blaine was baptized as a Christ Follower at Eagle Brook Church on January 31, 2016 and was a faithful member up until the time he passed. Blaine lived by the motto “Do it right and do it once.” He was a man who worked hard, played hard, and lived life with no regrets.
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
Stevens Point woman last seen Friday deemed safe, not considered missing
UPDATE: On Monday morning, police said Bemowski made contact with her parents. She is not considered missing or endangered. STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stevens Point police are searching for a missing woman. Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday at around 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point. Bemowski is not considered able to care for...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
WSAW
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a crash on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover on Saturday. Portage County police responded and located an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch at 5:48 am. The investigation revealed a 51-year-old man from Portage County was...
spmetrowire.com
Restaurant damaged in Monday collision
Plover emergency crews say one person received minor injuries after a Monday morning collision. Village police and fire/EMS crews were called to McDonald’s, 2601 Plover Rd., at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 when a restaurant employee called 911 to report a motorist had struck the north side of the building.
Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder
A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
