Wausau, WI

WSAW

Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year. “It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Stevens Point woman located safe

A Stevens Point woman reported missing by her family is safe and is not considered endangered, according to a statewide crime bulletin. Police reached out to the public over the weekend for help in locating 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas

ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 2, 2022

Blaine G. Mallo, passed away October 28, 2022, after a valiant battle with lung cancer, at his home with his family by his side. He was 57. Blaine was born June 25, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Mary (Hink) Mallo. He graduated from DC Everest, where he played hockey, a lifelong passion of his. He was known as “Mr. Music Man” in high school- known for jamming to Rock n’ Roll. He was a self-employed Carpenter who strived for perfection every time, all the time. He especially enjoyed the last five years, working with Matt and Chris, a truly great team. Blaine loved speed and playing in the mud on his RZR, often going on trips with Sara and their riding groups “Up North” and to Michigan. He conquered challenges his whole life and found a foundation in his Christian faith at Eagle Brook Church, where he was a member and was a leader in divorce care. Blaine was baptized as a Christ Follower at Eagle Brook Church on January 31, 2016 and was a faithful member up until the time he passed. Blaine lived by the motto “Do it right and do it once.” He was a man who worked hard, played hard, and lived life with no regrets.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin

NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plover crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
PLOVER, WI
WSAW

Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a crash on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover on Saturday. Portage County police responded and located an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch at 5:48 am. The investigation revealed a 51-year-old man from Portage County was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Restaurant damaged in Monday collision

Plover emergency crews say one person received minor injuries after a Monday morning collision. Village police and fire/EMS crews were called to McDonald’s, 2601 Plover Rd., at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 when a restaurant employee called 911 to report a motorist had struck the north side of the building.
PLOVER, WI
WausauPilot

Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder

A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County

PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

