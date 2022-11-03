ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin RSV hospitalizations skyrocket

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Children's Wisconsin is reporting an alarming number of RSV hospitalizations this month. One Wauwatosa mother, Amanda Sopa, knows just how scary respiratory syncytial virus can be for babies. "Last year we had a little scare with her. We actually took her to the ER once. Her...
WAUWATOSA, WI
cwbradio.com

Avian Influenza Confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha Counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin toy company donates backpacks, school supplies to MPS students

MILWAUKEE — A local toy store and e-commerce company surprised Milwaukee Public Schools students with an $80,000 donation of toys and school supplies. "We've had good success in life and our business and felt like we should share some of our good fortune back to the Milwaukee community that we are a part of," Raimonds Lauzums said. "We decided to work with MPS and donate some of our products that we knew they could use."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Historic $1.9 billion Powerball: what to do if you win

MILWAUKEE — Monday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire. The jackpot currently sits at $1.9 billion, the largest ever. The odds of winning is one in 292 million, and yet people flocked to gas stations and grocery stores to get their $2 tickets Monday. WISN 12...
MILWAUKEE, WI

