WISN
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin RSV hospitalizations skyrocket
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Children's Wisconsin is reporting an alarming number of RSV hospitalizations this month. One Wauwatosa mother, Amanda Sopa, knows just how scary respiratory syncytial virus can be for babies. "Last year we had a little scare with her. We actually took her to the ER once. Her...
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or 'RSV' continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
cwbradio.com
Avian Influenza Confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha Counties
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI...
WISN
Wisconsin toy company donates backpacks, school supplies to MPS students
MILWAUKEE — A local toy store and e-commerce company surprised Milwaukee Public Schools students with an $80,000 donation of toys and school supplies. "We've had good success in life and our business and felt like we should share some of our good fortune back to the Milwaukee community that we are a part of," Raimonds Lauzums said. "We decided to work with MPS and donate some of our products that we knew they could use."
Kenosha mother shares horror after daughters contract RSV
Emily Herbert never imagined she would be spending the last two weeks moving from nebulizers to emergency rooms with her two young daughters.
WISN
4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dentist seeks to provide free dental care to those in need
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During this holiday season, stories of giving warm the heart!. As Halloween came and went, Racine & Me is sharing the story about a really caring dentist who's out to save kids' teeth. Dr. Debbie Reddick, of Blue Door Dental in Racine, is seeking to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30...
WISN
Waukesha County judge rules counting of military mail-in, absentee ballots will happen Tuesday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Just hours before the midterm elections, there's a court battle over military ballots in Wisconsin. A judge in Waukesha heard arguments Monday afternoon on whether to hold off on counting military mail-in and absentee ballots until election officials verify their military status. After 5 p.m., Judge...
WISN
Historic $1.9 billion Powerball: what to do if you win
MILWAUKEE — Monday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire. The jackpot currently sits at $1.9 billion, the largest ever. The odds of winning is one in 292 million, and yet people flocked to gas stations and grocery stores to get their $2 tickets Monday. WISN 12...
