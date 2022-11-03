MILWAUKEE — A local toy store and e-commerce company surprised Milwaukee Public Schools students with an $80,000 donation of toys and school supplies. "We've had good success in life and our business and felt like we should share some of our good fortune back to the Milwaukee community that we are a part of," Raimonds Lauzums said. "We decided to work with MPS and donate some of our products that we knew they could use."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO