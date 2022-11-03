Read full article on original website
UN chief: It is either a "climate change solidarity pact" or a "suicide pact"
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a "climate solidarity pact" between rich and poor nations to limit the severity of global warming in a COP27 speech. Why it matters: Guterres places a high priority on tackling climate change, and the proposal emphasizes the rapidly closing window to limit...
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. United...
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual UN summit on climate change. World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. The U.S. mid-term election were hanging over the talks Tuesday, with many environmental campaigners worried that defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.
U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa
The United States has blacklisted four members of an Islamic State cell operating in South Africa and eight companies they are connected to, as it continues to target the terrorist organization on the African continent.
The pandemic brought more Americans into the financial system
The fiscal stimulus unleashed on America in the wake of the pandemic had one interesting side effect: It significantly decreased the number of U.S. households without bank accounts. Why it matters: Broadly speaking, the pandemic was good for economic inclusion. It seems to have significantly increased homeownership among Black, Asian,...
North Korea launches more ballistic missiles as tensions rise in region
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles from its west coast Saturday, further escalating tension with the U.S. and South Korea, per AP. Driving the news: The missiles flew about 80 miles into the country’s western sea around noon local time, AP reports. Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea...
Putin gives public support for civilian evacuation in Kherson
Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed civilian evacuations in the Kherson region as Russia seems to be preparing to retreat from the area, Reuters reports. Why it matters: This is the first time Putin has publically endorsed evacuations from the city. Details: Putin called on people to leave the area...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
Close Putin ally admits to interfering in U.S. elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future. Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election...
Apple squeezed by COVID lockdowns in China
Wait times for Apple's newest iPhone 14 Pro models are getting longer as new COVID lockdowns in China hamper production. Why it matters: The latest Pro models are the priciest of the iPhones — the single most important device to one of the most profitable companies in the world.
Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 arrives early Tuesday
Look up to the sky and set your alarm: The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 takes place early Tuesday. The big picture: The hours for when the eclipse will be visible vary by time zone, but the weekend's end of daylight saving time means the Sun rises earlier. Driving...
Earth's "distress signal" for COP27
An array of climate statistics released over the weekend provide a sobering backdrop for global climate negotiations kicking off in Egypt. Why it matters: The new data provide the most complete and up-to-date look at climate conditions through 2022, depicting a world of worsening impacts. As COP27 gets underway, our...
Biden's new border policy throws Venezuelan migrants into limbo
A recent change in the Biden administration's immigration policy has left Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers attempting to get to the U.S. in limbo. Why it matters: More than 7.1 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 largely due to the country's dire humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. Just this year, 150,000 Venezuelans have arrived at the southern U.S. border — four times as many as in the year prior.
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)
TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Gavin Williamson news – live: Bullying row grows as minister ‘told civil servant to slit throat’
Allegations of bullying against Sir Gavin Williamson continue to mount, with reports that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” while he was serving as defence secretary.Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to give his ally a seat in the cabinet after The Guardian reported fresh incendiary claims about his conduct.A Ministry of Defence official told the outlet that Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.Sir Gavin, who is now Mr Sunak’s Cabinet Office minister, said...
North Korea's military claims missile tests were practice for attack
North Korea's military claimed Monday its spate of missile launches in recent days were "simulating the attack" on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to the two countries' joint drills. The big picture: North Korea's military launched a series of missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as the...
Ukraine news – live: US says Putin escalating war as frontline ‘littered with Russian bodies’
Washington has accused Russia of escalating the war in Ukraine and delaying peace talks, even as bodies of Russian soldiers keep “piling up” at the conflict’s frontlines.“If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its missiles. It should stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians – pursuing infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said last night.He said: “But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open...
Egypt's rights abuses and surveillance concerns loom over COP27
Rights groups have raised concerns about the potential surveillance of COP27 delegates, the arrest of protesters and imprisonment of political prisoners in Egypt ahead of the climate summit starting in Sharm el-Sheikh Monday. The big picture: As U.K. officials pledged to raise at COP27 the imprisonment of a British-Egyptian writer,...
