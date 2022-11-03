Read full article on original website
Related
wvtf.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. The idea of the election night mirage created worry in Virginia among Democrats and Republicans, who grew increasingly concerned as election results were coming in but the early votes had yet to be counted. Republican Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke...
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
Central Virginia boasts heavy turnout on last day of in-person early voting before Election Day
Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WSLS
Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report
ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfirnews.com
Fatality in Botetourt County accident
13newsnow.com
Over $3.5M worth of Powerball tickets sold in Virginia so far Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Lottery sold over $1.9 million worth of Powerball tickets from the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the agency announced. Monday's ticket sales so far have added up to $3,578,775. The lottery agency is expecting 13,000 tickets to be sold each minute...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
VDOT has updated the schedule for road work and maintenance for the Lynchburg District for the coming week.,. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook
In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
WSLS
Roanoke City Council special election: Get to the two candidates
ROANOKE, Va. – Next week, Roanoke voters will vote to fill four City Council seats, one of which is a special election. Dem. Luke Priddy and Rep. Peg McGuire will face off to fill the seat of former councilman Robert Jeffery Jr. which will expire at the end of 2024.
Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?
Within the span of two months, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it clear he wants Virginia to be a leader in the use of nuclear technology, specifically by having a small modular reactor operational in Southwest Virginia within the next decade. He first announced the new focus at the unveiling of his statewide energy plan, […] The post Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
MSNBC
Glenn Youngkin's teacher snitch line in Virginia is finally dead
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still doesn’t want to reveal all of the reports — and fictitious reports — sent to the tip line he created for parents to snitch on educators who teach “divisive” topics. But after a settlement with a coalition of news organizations...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
WSLS
Virginia couple faces charges for attempted armed home invasion in New Jersey
MARLBORO, N.J. – A Virginia couple is in custody after authorities tied them to trying to break into a New Jersey home. The incident happened on Sept. 24 when Marlboro Township Police responded to an attempted home invasion call around 5:30 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office press release.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
