Franklin County, VA

wvtf.org

A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year

Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. The idea of the election night mirage created worry in Virginia among Democrats and Republicans, who grew increasingly concerned as election results were coming in but the early votes had yet to be counted. Republican Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
DANVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report

ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota.  Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatality in Botetourt County accident

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

VDOT has updated the schedule for road work and maintenance for the Lynchburg District for the coming week.,. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook

In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?

Within the span of two months, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it clear he wants Virginia to be a leader in the use of nuclear technology, specifically by having a small modular reactor operational in Southwest Virginia within the next decade. He first announced the new focus at the unveiling of his statewide energy plan, […] The post Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
VIRGINIA STATE

