Savannah, GA

.59 caliber
Good Riddance. Savannah already has to many events going on here already. To many streets and squares blocked off every time you turn around. Let them go run down I-16. Half the lanes are closed for construction every day. Or the can go run around the racetrack on Hutchinson Island.

WJCL

Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern University showing support for military

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza

The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
The Georgia Sun

20-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH — A 20-year-woman is dead after a fiery crash in Savannah Saturday. Police say the crash was due to racing. According to a preliminary investigation by the Savannah Police Department, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Music Fest to have a crowd of over 700

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With just under two weeks left, the 1st Annual Tybee Post Theater Music Fest, scheduled for Nov. 12, has already sold out with 750 tickets sold.   “We’re really good at doing concerts,” said Tybee Post Theater Executive Director Evan Goetz.  “So, we thought, how can we expand what we do beyond […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Get your rage out at this mobile rage room in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With rage rooms becoming all the more popular in the United States, you might be wondering what you can do to get in on the fun. For starters, why not bring the party to you for your first rage room experience? Smash Town Mobile Rage Room is the perfect option for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup

Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hold on to your hats: The Ottawa Farms Pro Rodeo is back

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hold on to your hats. Ottawa Farms is welcoming the T-T Rodeo Company back this weekend. Owner of T-T Rodeo Company Justin Thigpen says professional Cowboys and Cowgirls will come from all over the U.S, and Canada to compete this weekend to earn their spot at the International Professional Rodeo Association.
SAVANNAH, GA

