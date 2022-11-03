Read full article on original website
Good Riddance. Savannah already has to many events going on here already. To many streets and squares blocked off every time you turn around. Let them go run down I-16. Half the lanes are closed for construction every day. Or the can go run around the racetrack on Hutchinson Island.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WJCL
Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
wtoc.com
City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
WJCL
Georgia Southern University showing support for military
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza
The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
WJCL
Natalie Portman in Coastal Georgia: Actress seen out and about while filming upcoming movie
RINCON, Ga. — Natalie Portman has been making the rounds in the Savannah area while filming her latest movie. WJCL reported just last week that the Hollywood actress stopped by a pottery studio on Tybee Island. This week, she was seen out and about in Rincon, visiting the Madrac...
Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
WJCL
Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
20-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH — A 20-year-woman is dead after a fiery crash in Savannah Saturday. Police say the crash was due to racing. According to a preliminary investigation by the Savannah Police Department, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Savannah's mayor urges state to provide local workforce training ahead of Hyundai EV factory opening
LISTEN: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson used part of his State of the City address to push for Hyundai workforce training, as well as an end to acrimonious ‘infighting’ between City Council members. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is calling on officials from the state government,...
Tybee Music Fest to have a crowd of over 700
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With just under two weeks left, the 1st Annual Tybee Post Theater Music Fest, scheduled for Nov. 12, has already sold out with 750 tickets sold. “We’re really good at doing concerts,” said Tybee Post Theater Executive Director Evan Goetz. “So, we thought, how can we expand what we do beyond […]
wtoc.com
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
Get your rage out at this mobile rage room in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With rage rooms becoming all the more popular in the United States, you might be wondering what you can do to get in on the fun. For starters, why not bring the party to you for your first rage room experience? Smash Town Mobile Rage Room is the perfect option for […]
CAT to add 6 new stops in Garden City, ‘public transportation has to reach every area of Chatham County’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit riders in Garden City will soon see more stops in their neighborhood. During Friday morning’s meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City. Chairman Chester Ellis explained it was a direct request from […]
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup
Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
WJCL
Hold on to your hats: The Ottawa Farms Pro Rodeo is back
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hold on to your hats. Ottawa Farms is welcoming the T-T Rodeo Company back this weekend. Owner of T-T Rodeo Company Justin Thigpen says professional Cowboys and Cowgirls will come from all over the U.S, and Canada to compete this weekend to earn their spot at the International Professional Rodeo Association.
Statesboro Area Transit bus system set to begin running in January 2023
The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to bring a new accessible transit system to the Statesboro area. The transit system is projected to begin running in January 2023 and will provide a free transportation service to its citizens for the first six months. After the...
