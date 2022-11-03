Read full article on original website
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
Perfect Dark Reboot: Xbox Boss Gives A New Update
A new Perfect Dark game was announced in December 2020, but since then, developer The Initiative has gone through a turbulent period that saw the studio lose several of its more senior staff members. Since then, the developer has been slowly rebuilding while dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, as Xbox Studios boss Matt Booty explained in a recent episode of Friends Per Second (which also features GameSpot's Lucy James).
Starfield Won't Be Skyrim In Space, Xbox Games Boss Says
Starfield looks set to contain a number of classic Bethesda gameplay elements, but don't expect this game to be a big-budget Skyrim in space. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Xbox Games boss Matt Booty briefly discussed progress on the game and how Bethesda is pushing the envelope on a game that mixes "NASA-punk" designs with traditional genre elements such as ship-building, space combat, and world exploration under game director Todd Howard.
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
God Of War Ragnarok: Release Time And How To Play At Launch
God of War Ragnarok is going to launch very soon, and if you're like seemingly everyone with a PlayStation, you want to know exactly when you can play it on its release date. Kratos and Atreus are ready to absolutely demolish a horde of monsters, but what time can you join them? Here is when God of War Ragnarok launches, broken down by region.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Gets Big Discount
Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in September. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get it for $110 at Newegg with promo code 7BFBYA27. Alternatively, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. Both of those are awesome deals. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Just $10 On Xbox
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released earlier this year, so the current discount at GameStop is pretty wild. Right now, you can snag an Xbox copy of the game for only $10. Yes, only $10. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we've seen since launch. If you've been waiting to pick up the appropriately weird reimagining of the beginnings of the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, this is a great opportunity. We expect it to sell out quickly.
Multiplayer Co-Op Saves Get A Brilliant Reimagining With Grounded's Shared Worlds System
Playing online games with friends can be a frustrating experience. If the game is hosted on a server, you have to depend on that server being up and stable. If the game is hosted peer-to-peer, the host might have to be actively playing the game, or have a machine in their home they can use to host a server. Obsidian's Grounded, however, has found a genius way around all of this--and it's something other developers should look to replicate where possible.
Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 9: Start Time And How To Watch
Another explosion of indies is coming to Nintendo Switch owners as Nintendo has announced a new Indie World presentation for this Wednesday, November 9. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Wednesday, and it will run "approximately 25 minutes" according to the official announcement. No specific games were mentioned to be part of the presentation, nor have any indie developers confirmed their participation as of this writing.
Final Fantasy 16 Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Only Six Months
A blink-and-you'll-miss-it commercial for PlayStation has revealed an interesting piece of information regarding an upcoming high-profile release: Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation exclusive for just six months. The information is displayed on-screen at the 14-second mark of the video, which also shows a brief standoff between Eikons Ifrit...
The Sims 4 Gets Crossover Mass Effect Goodies
To celebrate N7 Day, BioWare and Maxis have joined forces to release crossover Mass Effect items in The Sims 4. These new items, sure to be your favorite in the Citadel, will be completely free to all players when they launch later this month. Beginning November 17, wearable Mass Effect...
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Event Adds Guzzlord On November 8, Team Go Rocket Takes Over November 14
A new Ultra Beast and a Team Go Rocket takeover are coming to Pokemon Go soon with the Greedy Gluttons event kicking off November 8 and the Team Go Rocket Takeover starting November 14. Greedy Gluttons will run November 8 at 10 AM local time to November 17 at 8...
Xbox Series X Energy-Saving Graphics Modes Reportedly Being Explored By Microsoft
Microsoft is reportedly exploring new ways to make its Xbox Series X|S console more energy-efficient, as the company sent out a recent questionnaire to members of the Xbox Insider program. According to Windows Central, the company is exploring a list of potential graphical options across PC and console, by dialing...
BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art
November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game. In a blog post, the...
Activision Can Mute Toxic Call Of Duty: MW2 Players; New Player-Reporting Tools Also Unveiled
Anyone who has ever played a Call of Duty game is likely all too familiar with a certain level of toxicity from other players. Hearing derogatory and horrific comments made over voice chat is not uncommon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has now outlined what it's doing to try to combat some of this behavior and clean up the battlefield.
Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and...
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 10: New Footballers, Points Of Interest, Mythic Operator, And More Are Coming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: World Class has been announced via a totally bonkers trailer featuring three of the most famous football players on Earth. The new update arrives November 9, and the big thing to know is that Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. are joining the game as playable Operators. These footballers are also headed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 at some point down the road.
Marvel Snap Black Panther Season: Start Time, New Card, And More In Warriors Of Wakanda
A new season of Marvel Snap is nearly here. Marvel Snap has had an extraordinary public release, with the game already eclipsing more than five million downloads and $2 million in revenue. The game’s newest season is right around the corner and ends the Symbiote Invasion season that was themed around Spider-Verse with Miles Morales at the forefront as the newest card. Instead, it's Black Panther and other 'Warriors of Wakanda" making their debut. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the newest season, start time, boosters, battle pass, new card, theme, and more.
Get 7 Steam Games For $20, Including 2 Wolfenstein Titles
It’s time for Fanatical’s monthly Platinum Collection bundle, and this month is packed with tons of amazing PC games. November’s selection spans 20 highly-rated titles from the last few years. In fact, as the bundle’s description notes, all games on offer are rated at least 90% positive on Steam--so you’re guaranteed to grab a few gems this month.
