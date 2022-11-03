Read full article on original website
Rick Thompson
4d ago
The reason for both of these topics is because of the Democratic party. crime was going down before Biden and warlock. inflation was at a low point before Democrats took control.vote Republican and regain the house and Senate and watch Georgia and the whole country rebound.
Governor Brian Kemp rallies Macon voters once more before Election Day
MACON, Ga. — One of the top races for Georgia’s Election Day Tuesday is the rematch between Governor Brian Kemp and challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp Monday stopped in six Georgia cities to tell supporters their vote is more crucial now than ever. Governor Brian Kemp made one last...
Georgia US Senator Raphael Warnock makes final stop in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock stopped downtown at the Bearfoot Tavern in Macon Monday. He's locked in a tight race with Republican opponent Herschel Walker. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to hear Warnock's case for reelection. "You show up for me for one more day, I'll show...
WJCL
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stops by Coastal Georgia, talks priorities if elected
STATESBORO, Ga. — The most recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Georgia's incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, with a 7% lead over Stacey Abrams, but that's not discouraging the democratic candidate. Abrams stopped by Savannah and Statesboro on Friday in the hopes of securing more support. "We can win...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Democrat who briefly succeeded John Lewis, endorses Republicans Kemp, Jones
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Democrat who briefly succeeded John Lewis in Congress dropped a surprise endorsement Friday, throwing his support behind Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor. Former Rep. Kwanza Hall, who won a special election in 2020 to finish...
fox5atlanta.com
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Kemp, Jones in 2022 Georgia midterm election
ATLANTA - Former Congressman and Atlanta Democrat Kwanza Hall has endorsed the two Republican candidates for Georgia's top state offices in the 2022 midterm election. In releases Friday morning, Hall announced his endorsement of Republican nominees Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election and Burt Jones in his race to be the next lieutenant governor.
Mental Health Monday: Coping with Election Day nerves
MACON, Ga. — Democrats, Republicans, Independents and everyone in-between are talking about one thing this month: the election. "I try to do my part. I try to vote for my community, for my country obviously," Aniyah Pearce said. Pearce is a Macon native, and the upcoming elections have her...
Top Georgia Democrat snubs Stacey Abrams, endorses Republican Brian Kemp
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has been shunned by a top fellow Democrat, who opted to endorse incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp instead.
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
'I'm not ready to retire yet': After more than 30 years this Laurens County poll worker still dedicated to democracy
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday morning, voters across the country and here in Central Georgia will hit the polls in the first major election since the 2020 presidential election. That was an election that lead to protestors storming the Capitol, threats to election workers, and challenges to the results.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Georgia Governor and Senate poll | Warnock and Kemp keeping leads
The newest poll was conducted for 11Alive by SurveyUSA between Oct. 29-Nov. 2 among 1,171 likely November Georgia voters.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
13WMAZ Listening Lab: Behind the numbers on what is driving voters to the polls
MACON, Ga. — We are less than a week away from election day. Georgians have spent the last three weeks breaking early voting records. On Tuesday, more will cast their vote in key elections but what issues are driving voters to the polls?. 13WMAZ spent the month of October...
How political bettors will make money off Georgia's November elections
'It's a market that takes in people's perceptions of the races and comes out with a price'. Tens of thousands of Americans are putting money where their mouths are by betting thousands of dollars on who will win elections. Jason Pipkin is one of those bettors. He says overall, he's...
'Always important to vote': Early voting wraps up in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Election officials expected Friday to be the busiest of the early voting period. In Central Georgia, Houston County had almost 34,000 early voters as of Thursday. Macon-Bibb's Board of Elections reported 26,848 early voters through the whole two-week period. More than 2,000 came Friday alone, and more than 5,000 have voted early.
Raffensperger calls Abrams concerns about election accessibility in Georgia ‘silly’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Wednesday dismissed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s concerns about election accessibility in the state as “silly.”. “Her argument — it’s silly. It doesn’t make sense. It’s not logical,” Raffensperger said on “CNN This Morning.”
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
