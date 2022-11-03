ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Rick Thompson
4d ago

The reason for both of these topics is because of the Democratic party. crime was going down before Biden and warlock. inflation was at a low point before Democrats took control.vote Republican and regain the house and Senate and watch Georgia and the whole country rebound.

13WMAZ

Georgia US Senator Raphael Warnock makes final stop in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock stopped downtown at the Bearfoot Tavern in Macon Monday. He's locked in a tight race with Republican opponent Herschel Walker. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to hear Warnock's case for reelection. "You show up for me for one more day, I'll show...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Mental Health Monday: Coping with Election Day nerves

MACON, Ga. — Democrats, Republicans, Independents and everyone in-between are talking about one thing this month: the election. "I try to do my part. I try to vote for my community, for my country obviously," Aniyah Pearce said. Pearce is a Macon native, and the upcoming elections have her...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

