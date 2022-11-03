Read full article on original website
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County’s mobile DMV ordered
GOSHEN – Weeks after the Orange County Legislature appropriated funding, the mobile DMV office on wheels has been ordered. County Clerk Kelly Eskew said the vehicle should arrive in January and will service outlying areas where residents live who cannot easily get to the DMV offices in Goshen, Middletown or Newburgh.
Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans
After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Avian Flu detected in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Department of Public Health has been notified of an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within a multi-species flock in the county. This was laboratory-confirmed to be of the H5N1 influenza strain. The flock includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl that possibly...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill
CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
Paul Blart Leaves The Mall For Lake Katrine, NY Restaurant
We're getting used to this now. Yet another big-name celebrity was spotted in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, bringing some laughs too. You may know him as Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Albert Brennaman from Hitch, but he's most notably known as Doug Heffernan. That's right, we're talking about Kevin James!
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
Hudson Valley Park Highlighted in Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that raises concern about the current state of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ugly old water tank demolished
FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9
A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Temporary Road Closure of Little Britain Road (NY 207) November 9th through November 11th
Be advised that Little Britain Road (NY 207) will be closed to all thru-traffic between Wisner Avenue and Cerone Place in the City of Newburgh starting at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 through 7:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022. The City will be repaving this section of Little...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
