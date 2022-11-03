ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]

It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County’s mobile DMV ordered

GOSHEN – Weeks after the Orange County Legislature appropriated funding, the mobile DMV office on wheels has been ordered. County Clerk Kelly Eskew said the vehicle should arrive in January and will service outlying areas where residents live who cannot easily get to the DMV offices in Goshen, Middletown or Newburgh.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans

After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings

NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Avian Flu detected in Sullivan County

LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Department of Public Health has been notified of an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within a multi-species flock in the county. This was laboratory-confirmed to be of the H5N1 influenza strain. The flock includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl that possibly...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill

CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
CATSKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ugly old water tank demolished

FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9

A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ESOPUS, NY

