Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball
It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
Everything Tony Vitello said about Tennessee's exhibition with Memphis
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
Henry County Daily Herald
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee
The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game
It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts, I am not going to lie’: Vols fans disappointed after game between Georgia
ATHENS, GA. (WSMV) - Tennessee football leads the country in scoring and averages 49.4 points per game. Saturday night, UT put up just 13 points against UGA. It was a huge letdown for Vol fans at Sanford Stadium. “It hurts. I am not going to lie,” Tennessee senior Clay Waite...
Despite Loss Vols remain Top 5 in AP and Coaches Polls
The Tennessee Volunteers stayed in the top five of both polls this week following a road loss to No. 3/1/1 Georgia on Saturday. The Vols took the fifth spot in the Associated Press Top 25, while also ranking fifth in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. It marks the first...
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
WATE
Local high school senior owns apparel company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee make wager ahead of UGA-Tennessee football game
ATHENS — In addition to maintaining their undefeated seasons and building up a case for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia vs. Tennessee football game in Athens will have an additional thing on the line: a friendly wager between governors. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee...
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church returned on Sunday. Dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups came together to help guests find gifts ahead of Christmas. Clayton Hensley, Director of Communications at 1st United Methodist Church, said the fair...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
wvlt.tv
Clouds moving in, rain to follow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds blew in while we were sleeping, and the winds are going to be blowing today. More showers are ahead for Saturday evening and Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Comments / 1